0
Stock video
Below, colored lights flicker against a black background. Copy space. Greeting card for Christmas, New Year, Birthday. Festive video for intro, transition, splash screen. Copy space. UHD 4K.
A
- Stock footage ID: 1083067567
Video clip length: 00:19FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|149.2 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|11.4 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|2.3 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:39 Animated Gold lantern and glowing stars on a black blue background. Animated Islamic backgrounds. Animated Eid. Ramadan Animations
hd00:47Love And Wedding Video Background Loop /// Pink hearts form a very interesting evolving texture. A wonderfully intense video loop for weddings, parties and musical events.
4k00:08Sculpture Of Two Cupids Hold A Big Heart In Neon light On A Dark Background. 3d Modeled And Animatet Video. Abstract Background For Love Theme. Valentines Day background. Seamless Loop
hd00:30Christmas tree from glow shiny particles on the left in wide angle shot. Winter theme for Christmas or New Year background with copy space. Blue 3d Christmas tree V2 snow DOF light rays and waves
hd00:10A Full HD, 1920x1080 Pixels, seamlessly looped animation High Quality Quicktime Loopable animation works with all Editing Programs Simply Loop it for any duration
Related video keywords
abstractanniversaryartartisticbackgroundbeautifulbirthdayblack backgroundblurcardcelebratecelebratingcelebrationchristmaschristmas cardchristmas lightscolorcolourfulconceptcopy spacedarkdecorateddefocusdefocuseddreamlikefestivalflashfootagegreetinggreeting cardhappy holidayshappy new yearilluminatedinvitationlightsmulti colorednewnew year cardpresentsroundshinesigntexttransitiontwinklingvideovideo screensaverxmasyear