0
Stock video
Water drop on green leaf. Nature background. Transparent wet bubble. Botany liquid detail. Summer raindrop. Slow motion. Pure wash concept. Morning garden sphere
e
By elenavolf
- Stock footage ID: 1083066388
Video clip length: 00:09FPS: 30Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|97.4 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|13.6 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|2.7 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:46Close up. It is raining outside. Raindrops break into a puddle. water drop on nature background.
hd00:19SLOW MOTION, CLOSE UP: Powerful raging whitewater waterfall falling forcefully over a rocky edge. Crystal clear glacier water stream dropping over the cliff. Misty majestic Niagara Falls river rapids
hd00:19Big water drops falling from beautiful coral colorful gerbera daisy petals against blur sea-green background. Slow motion shot of soft and gentle flower on dark backdrop. Natural lighting.
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:28SLOW MOTION, CLOSE UP, MACRO, DOF: Big drops of rain fall on the palm's smooth and long green leaves during an intense storm. Fresh water splashes over the tropical plant in vacation house backyard.
4k00:12SLOW MOTION, DOF: Heavy monsoon rain falls on lush green tropical backyard near the empty beach. Cinematic shot of tiny crystal clear raindrops falling from the overcast sky past tall palm trees.
4k00:21SLOW MOTION, CLOSE UP, MACRO, DOF: Shiny droplets of fresh water splash over the lush green palm during heavy rainstorm. Glassy raindrops fall on the tropical plant in the backyard of a holiday home.