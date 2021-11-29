0
Stock video
The goat is fed and petted by visitors in a public park. This is a herbivore that lives in herds to serve human life
H
By Huy Thoai
- Stock footage ID: 1083063484
Video clip length: 00:52FPS: 30Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|255.9 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|57.9 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|11.5 MB
Related video keywords
adorableagricultureanimalblackbreedbrowncaressingcountrycountrysidecutedairydomesticdomestic animalseatingfarmfarm animalfarm housefarmingfarmlandfoodfreshfunny animalfurgardengoat breedinggoat facegoat milkgoatsgrazinggrowthhappyhealthyhornedhoroscopelivestocklookingmammalnaturenutritionorganicpartypasturepetpuppypurebredthicketswildlifewoollyyoung pets