0
Stock video
Young woman in santa hat sitting on couch near Christmas tree in living room. Thoughtful female taps chin with finger, thinking about upcoming holidays.
A
By Anton_dios
- Stock footage ID: 1083062002
Video clip length: 00:10FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|154.9 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|22 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|4.4 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:17Disappointed woman receiving a bad Christmas gift at home, she opens the box and finds a pair of ugly slippers
4k00:18mom telling wonderland story to kids on Christmas eve. happy family celebrating xmas at home concept. Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays!
4k00:35Happy grandson sitting with grandma on couch and embracing on christmas eve. Portrait of cheerful senior grandmother and preteen boy hugging and smiling resting on sofa and celebrating new year
4k00:16Young man showing something to his girlfriend on tablet PC close-up hands. Cozy house. No faces. Slider camera movement. Christmas tree lights
Same model in other videos
4k00:19Young woman drinking red wine and dancing at table. Close up of adult female entertaining with glass of wine in kitchen.
4k00:15Young woman drinking red wine at table. Close up of adult female takes glass of wine, sitting in kitchen.
4k00:11Young woman drinking red wine at table. Close up of adult female takes glass of wine, sitting in kitchen.
4k00:10Young man and woman in medical masks offer toast, banging of glasses of champagne on background of Christmas tree. Married couple celebrating of safe Christmas during coronavirus pandemic.
4k00:07Hooligan in mask with baseball bat creeps to car, opens door and swings bat. Female driver points gun at bandit and he gives up. Concept of protection and self-defense.
hd00:11Young woman in winter clothes and high-heeled shoes glides on ice. Crazy female on outdoor ice rink in winter time.
4k00:11Young woman in medical mask looks away, sitting on stadium bleachers alone. Adult female in black casual clothes protecting yourself from diseases. Concept of threat of coronavirus epidemic infection.
Related video keywords
amusementat homeatmospherechinchristmas hatchristmas toyschristmas treeconcentratingconceptualconiferouscontemplatingcouchdecoratedentertainmenteveeventevergreenexpressionfacial expressionfeelingfemalefestivefingerholidayshorizontalindoorsleisureliving roomlookmeditativemindmoodnew yearone personornamentoverlookpastimepensivepleasureponderingrecreationreflectivesanta hatsitthinkingthoughtfultreewomanxmas