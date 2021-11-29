 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Shopping at quarantine period. Stylish brunette woman with mask holds light brown suede boot checking quality in fashion store

S

By Slava Stock

  • Stock footage ID: 1083061744
Video clip length: 00:14FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV954 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV24.6 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV4.9 MB

Related stock videos

Coffee Shop restaurant Woman Owner Working With Face Mask, Open After Lockdown coronavirus Quarantine is over. Girl business owner waiter waiting customers, first days after covid
4k00:15Coffee Shop restaurant Woman Owner Working With Face Mask, Open After Lockdown coronavirus Quarantine is over. Girl business owner waiter waiting customers, first days after covid
Men's haircut and hair styling in a barbershop, beauty salon. Haircut in quarantine. Client and barber in virus masks.
hd00:13Men's haircut and hair styling in a barbershop, beauty salon. Haircut in quarantine. Client and barber in virus masks.
Coffee Shop restaurant Woman Owner Working With Face Mask, Open After Lockdown coronavirus Quarantine is over. Woman business owner waiting for customers to come in the3 first days after covid
4k00:15Coffee Shop restaurant Woman Owner Working With Face Mask, Open After Lockdown coronavirus Quarantine is over. Woman business owner waiting for customers to come in the3 first days after covid
Coffee Shop restaurant Woman Owner Working With Face Mask, Open After Lockdown coronavirus Quarantine is over. Girl business owner waiter waiting customers, first days after covid
4k00:14Coffee Shop restaurant Woman Owner Working With Face Mask, Open After Lockdown coronavirus Quarantine is over. Girl business owner waiter waiting customers, first days after covid
Coffee Shop restaurant Woman Owner Working With Face Mask, Open After Lockdown coronavirus Quarantine is over. Girl business owner waiter waiting customers, first days after covid
4k00:14Coffee Shop restaurant Woman Owner Working With Face Mask, Open After Lockdown coronavirus Quarantine is over. Girl business owner waiter waiting customers, first days after covid
Slow motion of asian woman wearing mask over her face for prevention from coronavirus Covid 19 pandemic while choosing jeans on clothes shelf and shopping clothes in shopping mall.
4k00:16Slow motion of asian woman wearing mask over her face for prevention from coronavirus Covid 19 pandemic while choosing jeans on clothes shelf and shopping clothes in shopping mall.
Coffee Shop asian restaurant Woman Owner Working With Face Mask, After Lockdown coronavirus Quarantine is over. korean Girl business owner waiter waiting customers, first days after covid
4k00:12Coffee Shop asian restaurant Woman Owner Working With Face Mask, After Lockdown coronavirus Quarantine is over. korean Girl business owner waiter waiting customers, first days after covid
Coffee Shop restaurant Woman Owner Working With Face Mask, Open After Lockdown coronavirus Quarantine is over. Girl business owner waiter waiting customers, first days after covid
4k00:12Coffee Shop restaurant Woman Owner Working With Face Mask, Open After Lockdown coronavirus Quarantine is over. Girl business owner waiter waiting customers, first days after covid
Same model in other videos
Manicured lady hands touch dress of brown colour among different coloured clothes in local shopping centre. Concept sales and discount
4k00:06Manicured lady hands touch dress of brown colour among different coloured clothes in local shopping centre. Concept sales and discount
Professional shopper looks at blue animal ball on shelf with wide range of animal toys in department store. Concept shopaholic
4k00:14Professional shopper looks at blue animal ball on shelf with wide range of animal toys in department store. Concept shopaholic
Brunette woman takes picture of tasty Korean wafer with cream and sweets in green autumn park closeup. Food blog concept
4k00:08Brunette woman takes picture of tasty Korean wafer with cream and sweets in green autumn park closeup. Food blog concept
Woman owner feeds funny shih tzu dog with tasty snack on green field in autumn park closeup slow motion. Teaching pet concept
hd00:11Woman owner feeds funny shih tzu dog with tasty snack on green field in autumn park closeup slow motion. Teaching pet concept
Manicured lady hands wash foot with foaming soap under water shower standing in bathroom
hd00:31Manicured lady hands wash foot with foaming soap under water shower standing in bathroom
Long haired lady in face mask walks along clothes shop and looks at different pullovers and jeans. Concept coronavirus quarantine
4k00:07Long haired lady in face mask walks along clothes shop and looks at different pullovers and jeans. Concept coronavirus quarantine
Young woman with long loose hair walks along department store and looks at different books. Concept winter sales and discounts
4k00:05Young woman with long loose hair walks along department store and looks at different books. Concept winter sales and discounts
Young woman with long loose flowing hair looks at new winter shoe on leg sitting on blue chair in store slow
4k00:26Young woman with long loose flowing hair looks at new winter shoe on leg sitting on blue chair in store slow

Related video keywords