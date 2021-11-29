0
Stock video
Shopping at quarantine period. Stylish brunette woman with mask holds light brown suede boot checking quality in fashion store
S
By Slava Stock
- Stock footage ID: 1083061744
Video clip length: 00:14FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|954 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|24.6 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|4.9 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:15Coffee Shop restaurant Woman Owner Working With Face Mask, Open After Lockdown coronavirus Quarantine is over. Girl business owner waiter waiting customers, first days after covid
hd00:13Men's haircut and hair styling in a barbershop, beauty salon. Haircut in quarantine. Client and barber in virus masks.
4k00:15Coffee Shop restaurant Woman Owner Working With Face Mask, Open After Lockdown coronavirus Quarantine is over. Woman business owner waiting for customers to come in the3 first days after covid
4k00:14Coffee Shop restaurant Woman Owner Working With Face Mask, Open After Lockdown coronavirus Quarantine is over. Girl business owner waiter waiting customers, first days after covid
4k00:14Coffee Shop restaurant Woman Owner Working With Face Mask, Open After Lockdown coronavirus Quarantine is over. Girl business owner waiter waiting customers, first days after covid
4k00:16Slow motion of asian woman wearing mask over her face for prevention from coronavirus Covid 19 pandemic while choosing jeans on clothes shelf and shopping clothes in shopping mall.
4k00:12Coffee Shop asian restaurant Woman Owner Working With Face Mask, After Lockdown coronavirus Quarantine is over. korean Girl business owner waiter waiting customers, first days after covid
Same model in other videos
4k00:06Manicured lady hands touch dress of brown colour among different coloured clothes in local shopping centre. Concept sales and discount
4k00:14Professional shopper looks at blue animal ball on shelf with wide range of animal toys in department store. Concept shopaholic
4k00:08Brunette woman takes picture of tasty Korean wafer with cream and sweets in green autumn park closeup. Food blog concept
hd00:11Woman owner feeds funny shih tzu dog with tasty snack on green field in autumn park closeup slow motion. Teaching pet concept
4k00:07Long haired lady in face mask walks along clothes shop and looks at different pullovers and jeans. Concept coronavirus quarantine
4k00:05Young woman with long loose hair walks along department store and looks at different books. Concept winter sales and discounts