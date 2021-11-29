0
Stock video
4K Aerial view of the thailand coastline near valley on the Big Island. Dynamic aerial shot
A
- Stock footage ID: 1083061552
Video clip length: 00:10FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|264.7 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|33.8 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|6.7 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:27Green Jungle Trees and Palms Against Blue Sky and Shining Sun. Travel Vacation Nature Concept. Look Up View in Tropical Forest Background. 4K Slowmotion Steadycam Footage. Bali, Indonesia.
hd00:14Outdoor lifestyle portrait of young pretty sexy girl swimming with neon bright swimming mattress at the pool, wearing bikini and sunglasses, view on ocean, relax and having fun on vacation.
hd00:36Blue ocean white sand beach nature tropical palms Island. Caribbean sea and sky. Small wild beach chairs. landscape Island. Palms turquoise sea background Atlantic ocean.
4k00:21Light white clouds fly across a bright blue sky. Clear sky at sunny summer afternoon. Spring cloudscape background. Copy space
4k00:31Phuket beach sea, View of beach sea on sun light in the summer. At Karon Beach, Phuket, Thailand. 4K UHD, Video Clip.
4k00:36Phuket beach sea Thailand. Landscapes view of beach sea sand and sky in summer day. Beach sea space area. At Karon Beach, Phuket, Thailand. On 9 May 2020
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:26Aerial view above the water during sunrise. Sun rays behind vertical cliffs in Thailand. Sun barely above horizon, warm colors
4k00:30Sportive charming Asian woman listening to music in earphones with mobile phone in hand and looking at camera while resting after workout in park Thailand, Phuket
Related video keywords
aquaticbackgroundbaybeachbeautifulbeautyblueblue energyclearclose upcloudcloudycooldrone shoteveningflyinggradientholidayhorizontalidylliclandscapenaturalnatureno peopleoceanrelaxationsandsandbar underwaterscenicsea surfaceseascapeshoreskyslowslow motionsouth east asiansummersunsunlightsunnysunrisesunsetthailandtime lapsetraveltravel locationsvacationwallpaperwaterwave