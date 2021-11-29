0
Stock video
4K Time lapse, Boat traffic and car traffic in Bangkok
A
- Stock footage ID: 1083061375
Video clip length: 00:22FPS: 30Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|230.6 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|43.9 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|8.7 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:46Aerial drone view of the Bangkok View from the river bank side, boat pier and the city skyline with skyscrapers in the background.
hd00:28aerial view of bhumiphol bridge crossing chaopraya river important landmark and traffic and land transportation in bangkok thailand
4k00:174K Time lapse, Wat arun, Boat traffic in the Chao Phraya River and in the city center, Bangkok city view of chao phraya river major river in Thailand.
4k00:25Wat Arun Ratchawararam, Bangkok Thailand; The Temple of Dawn, Aerial view on the Chao Phraya River
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
Related video keywords
adultadventurearchitectureasiabangkokblueboatbridgebuildingcanalcanalscapitalcitycityscapecoastdistrictdockdowntownedinburghenvironmentharborlandmarklandscapelifestylelong tail boatmetropolismovementnatureoutdoorpassengerpassenger boatpeopleriverriversshipshipsskyskyscrapersunsetthaithailandtime lapsetourismtowntraffictransporttransportationtravelurban