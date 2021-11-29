0
Stock video
4K aerial view of mountain coast near beautiful beach and sea. Flight over sea. Cinematic drone shot.
A
- Stock footage ID: 1083061351
Video clip length: 00:13FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|431.4 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|62 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|12.2 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:27AERIAL: Red convertible car driving along the coastal road above dramatic rocky shore towards volcanic mountains. Happy young couple on summer vacation traveling at the seaside in Oahu island, Hawaii
4k00:19Sunset over ocean waves wash sand beach. Aerial sun set above mountain silhouette. Tropic nobody nature seascape. Paradise island of El Nido, Philippines, Asia at sea bay. Cinematic drone shot
4k00:17Aerial view flying over amazing white sand beach and tropical coral reef lagoon towards beautiful green mountains on Kauai
4k00:084K, 10BIT, YUV422 timelapse of Tre Cime National park or Three Peaks in sunset with cloud sea and colorful light, Dolomites,the Alps, Italy
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:14Famous Bridge overpass over Pacific Coast Highway by Santa Monica Beach in Los Angeles with light traffic in beautiful golden hour Sunset vibe, Aerial Dolly forward, Wide angle shot
4k00:38Los Angeles California CIRCA-2018. Flying in Los Angeles amongst The Hollywood Hills, Hollwyood sign and mountains. Wide shot on 4k RED camera.
4k00:16Soaring near high rise buildings around downtown Los Angeles at sunset. Aerial wide shot filmed with a RED camera.
Related video keywords
aboveaerialarchipelagoasiabackgroundbaybeachbeautifulbeautybluecinematiccoastdroneeveningforestislandlandscapelightmountainnatureoceanoutdooroverparadisereflectionsandseaseascapeserenesetshineshoresilhouetteskyslowsouth east asiansummersunsunlightsunnysunrisesunsetthailandtoptourismtraveltreestropicalwaterwaves