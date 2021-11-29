0
Stock video
Old Red Tractor Plowing a Dirt Field During Golden Hour
B
- Stock footage ID: 1083059374
Video clip length: 00:08FPS: 23.98Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|449.4 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|18 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|3.6 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:14Close up. Harvester / tractor bottom view. Plow for harvesting corn view from the bottom. Farmer, harvesting, field, autumn.
4k00:28Aerial view of a farmer on a John Deere 4 wheeler chasing Hereford cattle with red barn in the background.