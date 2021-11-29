 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

The Chinese art shadow puppetry is performing

A

By AllinOneSky

  • Stock footage ID: 1083058306
Video clip length: 00:13FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MP4104.2 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV2.6 MB

Related stock videos

Abandoned horror house in the middle of deep dark spooky forest
hd00:16Abandoned horror house in the middle of deep dark spooky forest
Morpho Menelaus Blue Butterfly Flying on a Green Background. Beautiful 3d animation with passes of shadow and global illumination. 4K
4k00:38 Morpho Menelaus Blue Butterfly Flying on a Green Background. Beautiful 3d animation with passes of shadow and global illumination. 4K
white polygonal geometric surface. computer generated seamless loop abstract motion background. 4k UHD (3840x2160)
4k00:05white polygonal geometric surface. computer generated seamless loop abstract motion background. 4k UHD (3840x2160)
FEW SHOTS! Classic dance . Couple.
hd00:19FEW SHOTS! Classic dance . Couple.
Circular rotation polygonal brain shape of an artificial intelligence with lines and glowing dots and shadow over the dark blue background. 3D rendering.
hd00:20Circular rotation polygonal brain shape of an artificial intelligence with lines and glowing dots and shadow over the dark blue background. 3D rendering.
Artist backstage getting ready go out to the audience
hd00:28Artist backstage getting ready go out to the audience
Abstract water texture overlay effect, rays of light shadow overlay effect with rainbow reflection of light from water on a white background, mockup and backdrop
4k00:16Abstract water texture overlay effect, rays of light shadow overlay effect with rainbow reflection of light from water on a white background, mockup and backdrop
Grand Shadow Play "Nang Yai" , or shadow play, Traditional Thai dance Nang Talung or Nang Yai is dancing shadow play with fire lighting at night or in studio.
4k00:36Grand Shadow Play "Nang Yai" , or shadow play, Traditional Thai dance Nang Talung or Nang Yai is dancing shadow play with fire lighting at night or in studio.

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Makeup brushes touch each other on dark background and small particles of cosmetics, super slow motion, 1000 fps.
4k00:19Makeup brushes touch each other on dark background and small particles of cosmetics, super slow motion, 1000 fps.
Makeup brushes touch each other on dark background and small particles of cosmetics, super slow motion, 1000 fps.
4k00:20Makeup brushes touch each other on dark background and small particles of cosmetics, super slow motion, 1000 fps.
Modern workshop of painter with beautiful canvas is in the center, placed on white easel, retro vinyl record-player is playing on the floor, magic creative atmosphere, Zoom In, Slow motion.
4k00:20Modern workshop of painter with beautiful canvas is in the center, placed on white easel, retro vinyl record-player is playing on the floor, magic creative atmosphere, Zoom In, Slow motion.
Two makeup brushes, touching each other, form a beautiful multicolored vortex of particles of cosmetic powder. Close up of makeup brushes in dark studio in neon light. Slow motion.
4k00:41Two makeup brushes, touching each other, form a beautiful multicolored vortex of particles of cosmetic powder. Close up of makeup brushes in dark studio in neon light. Slow motion.

Related video keywords