 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Aerial view of Tai Po Industrial Estate in Hong Kong, a traditional village with seaside coastline

B

By BigSseeWorld

  • Stock footage ID: 1083058054
Video clip length: 00:14FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV192.6 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV68.9 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV13.6 MB

Related stock videos

ASTANA, Kazakhstan - June 10, 2017: Expo pavilion with futuristic screen of future energy concept
4k00:09ASTANA, Kazakhstan - June 10, 2017: Expo pavilion with futuristic screen of future energy concept
Sedimentation tanks in a sewage treatment plant
hd00:30Sedimentation tanks in a sewage treatment plant
Sedimentation tanks in a sewage treatment plant
hd00:30Sedimentation tanks in a sewage treatment plant
Aerial view of Tai Po Industrial Estate in Hong Kong, a traditional village with seaside coastline
4k00:29Aerial view of Tai Po Industrial Estate in Hong Kong, a traditional village with seaside coastline
Aerial view of Tai Po Industrial Estate in Hong Kong, a traditional village with seaside coastline
4k00:27Aerial view of Tai Po Industrial Estate in Hong Kong, a traditional village with seaside coastline
Aerial View of Castle Peak Power Station, located in the Hong Kong Tuen Mun New Territories region, is a coal-fired power station
4k00:14Aerial View of Castle Peak Power Station, located in the Hong Kong Tuen Mun New Territories region, is a coal-fired power station
Commercial residential construction site in Kai Tak Cruise Terminal of Hong Kong city, Kwun Tong and Kowloon Bay near Victoria harbor, Aerial drone view
4k00:30Commercial residential construction site in Kai Tak Cruise Terminal of Hong Kong city, Kwun Tong and Kowloon Bay near Victoria harbor, Aerial drone view
Commercial residential construction site in Kai Tak Cruise Terminal of Hong Kong city, Kwun Tong and Kowloon Bay near Victoria harbor, Aerial drone view
4k00:34Commercial residential construction site in Kai Tak Cruise Terminal of Hong Kong city, Kwun Tong and Kowloon Bay near Victoria harbor, Aerial drone view

Related video keywords