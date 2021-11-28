 
Northern lapwing (Vanellus vanellus), also known as the peewit or pewit, tuit or tew-it, green plover, or (in Britain and Ireland) pyewipe or just lapwing, is a bird in the lapwing subfamily.

By BestPhotoStudio

  Stock footage ID: 1083056278
