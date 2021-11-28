 
Multicolored light leaks 4k footage on black background. Lens studio flare leak burst overlays. Natural lighting lamp rays bokeh effect. For compositing over your footage, stylizing video, transitions

By Andrii Iemelianenko

  • Stock footage ID: 1083056167
Video clip length: 00:25FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV176.4 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV11.2 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV2.3 MB

