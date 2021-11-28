0
Stock video
Man riding longboard perform tricks on skateboard in urban street skatepark. Casual hipster guy wearing jeans shirt and bandana skateboarding. Leisure activity, sport extreme, city lifestyle concept
D
By DimaBerlin
- Stock footage ID: 1083055618
Video clip length: 00:09FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|355.2 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|9.1 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|1.8 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:10young multi ethnic friends longboarding together riding skateboard cruising downhill on countryside road having fun enjoying relaxed summer vacation
4k00:31Group of young people skateboarding on the road in the early morning with red signal flare, slow motion
4k00:18young happy woman riding longboard friends skating enjoying cruising downhill on beautiful countryside road having fun using skateboard wearing protective helmet
4k00:23Group of young people skateboarding on the road in the early morning with red signal flare, slow motion
4k00:16Young man dressed like hipster with red sunglasses walks with a skateboard on his shoulders across the square
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:14A boy practices skateboarding in the middle of the city, between buildings and skyscrapers. Concept of: skater, power, freedom, urban and dream.
4k00:13Portrait a boy practices skateboarding in the middle of the city, between buildings and skyscrapers. Concept of: skater, power, freedom, urban and dream.
Same model in other videos
4k00:16Trendy young couple riding longboards together holding hands. Stylish caucasian man and woman wearing street fashion clothes longboarding in summer city urban space. Happy casual friends on skateboard
4k00:13Active boyfriend and girlfriend learn to ride longboard together holding hands. Playful young couple laugh stand on skateboard. Man and woman wearing street style clothes skaters outdoor in urban area
4k00:16Couple of skateboarders walking on seaside carrying longboards at sunset. Silhouettes of two trendy skateboarders wear stylish urban style clothes enjoy sea view. Hipster lifestyle and freedom concept
4k00:20Trendy girlfriend and boyfriend browse application on smartphone outdoors using 4g internet connection. Young romantic couple hipsters lying relaxed on skateboard in city park with mobile phone device
4k00:14Happy young couple in love embracing look in camera. Stylish man and woman in street style fashion clothes hugging. Trendy romantic male and female lovers millennials portrait. Urban lifestyle concept
4k00:13Young caucasian couple enjoy skating together on street. Hipster man pushing back of woman sitting on longboard. Cheerful lovers or friends have fun outdoors over city skyline. Urban lifestyle concept
4k00:21Dreamy romantic couple lying on longboard enjoy relaxing outdoors together in sunset sun light. Loving man and woman lie embracing looking in sky chilling. Young people dreaming. Relationship concept
Related video keywords
activeadultbalancebandanaboardboardingboardwalkcasualcaucasiancityconcreteextremefashionfreedomfunguyhipsterjeansleisurelifestylelongboardlongboardingmalemanoutdoorparkpersonriderridingroadskateskateboardskateboarderskateboardingskateparkskaterskatingsneakerssportstreetstylestylishsummersuntrendtrendyurbanwearyoungyouth