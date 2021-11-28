0
Stock video
Children talking in bed. Boy and girl smiling, speaking and laughing before sleeping. Sister and brother enjoying time together at home. Looking to the globe and dreaming about trip
d
By dolph
- Stock footage ID: 1083055219
Video clip length: 00:17FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|1 GB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|33.1 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|6.6 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:09Happy family or four enjoy weekend lifestyle relaxing in modern kitchen interior, young parents couple sit on couch using laptop funny little cute active kids children running playing in modern home
hd00:12Cute little african children play online game using digital tablet having fun with parental control sit on sofa, happy black family laugh look at computer screen together enjoy do internet shopping
hd00:09Happy african family parents and little children enjoy using devices together sit on sofa, technology addicted couple with kids having fun with laptop tablet phone at home, people gadget addiction
4k00:12Happy family young parents couple and cute preschool kid son using laptop looking at computer screen enjoying watching funny social media video doing online shopping relaxing on sofa at home together
4k00:09Mother and cute girl using digital tablet while lying in kid tent doing a video call with father and son. Indian family in online conversation with each other during quarantine and social distancing.
hd00:07Happy african american dad and little son laughing looking at phone, black father teaching child boy using smartphone apps sitting on sofa, loving daddy holding cellphone talking to small kid at home
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:18Cinematic shot of young happy mother is making conference call to colleagues with laptop and keeping her smiling toddler baby boy on arms while doing smart working in living room at home.
Same model in other videos
4k00:33Shot from above of children, boy and girl sleeping in bed together. Sister and brother enjoying time together at home.
4k00:15Children talking in bed. Boy and girl smiling, speaking and laughing before sleeping. Sister and brother enjoying time together at home. Looking to the globe and dreaming about trip
4k00:27Children talking in bed. Boy and girl smiling, speaking and laughing before sleeping. Sister and brother enjoying time together at home.
4k00:25Children using digital devices in bed. Boy playing games by phone and girl drawing in tablet before sleep. Enjoying time together at home.
4k00:32Cute smiling children having fun in bedroom. Happy small kids girl and boy jumping in bed, playing with pillows, enjoying time together at home
4k00:40Cute smiling children having fun in bedroom. Happy small kids girl and boy jumping in bed, playing with pillows, enjoying time together at home