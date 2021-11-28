 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Equipment for the pharmaceutical industry, various vials, test tubes and ampoules, dolly shot

a

By alex5711

  • Stock footage ID: 1083054361
Video clip length: 00:16FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV84 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV13 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV2.6 MB

Related stock videos

Futuristic concept of engineer using hologram panel scanning farm land. Drone analyzes the field. Smart agriculture animation, internet of things. Industrial revolution. Future technology
4k00:15Futuristic concept of engineer using hologram panel scanning farm land. Drone analyzes the field. Smart agriculture animation, internet of things. Industrial revolution. Future technology
Modern Factory: Team of Engineers and Scientists in Clean Sterile Coveralls Work on Desktop Computers, Use Microscope, Developing Solutions for High-Tech Medical Vaccine Research
4k00:10Modern Factory: Team of Engineers and Scientists in Clean Sterile Coveralls Work on Desktop Computers, Use Microscope, Developing Solutions for High-Tech Medical Vaccine Research
Time-Lapse: Retail Warehouse full of Shelves with Goods in Cardboard Boxes, Workers Scan and Sort Packages, Move Inventory with Pallet Trucks and Forklifts. Product Distribution Logistics Center
4k00:11Time-Lapse: Retail Warehouse full of Shelves with Goods in Cardboard Boxes, Workers Scan and Sort Packages, Move Inventory with Pallet Trucks and Forklifts. Product Distribution Logistics Center
Professional Ecology Engineer holding futuristic gadget cheching efficiency data of wind turbines on background. Future eco technology concept, augmented reality of industrial future development.
4k00:24Professional Ecology Engineer holding futuristic gadget cheching efficiency data of wind turbines on background. Future eco technology concept, augmented reality of industrial future development.
Large wind turbines with blades in field aerial view bright orange sunset blue sky wind park slow motion drone turn. Silhouettes windmills, large orange sun disc summer lens flare. Alternative energy
4k00:18Large wind turbines with blades in field aerial view bright orange sunset blue sky wind park slow motion drone turn. Silhouettes windmills, large orange sun disc summer lens flare. Alternative energy
BELARUS, BORISOV - AUGUST 7, 2019: Automobile plant, modern production of cars, car body welding process, robots at work, build process in automated production line.
4k00:07BELARUS, BORISOV - AUGUST 7, 2019: Automobile plant, modern production of cars, car body welding process, robots at work, build process in automated production line.
Large container ship at sea - Top down Aerial
4k00:39Large container ship at sea - Top down Aerial
Engineer Plan of Manufacture Work. Caucasian Business People in Hard Hat or Safety Wear. Confident Older Contractor or Attractive Mechanic of Machine Inspection for Machinery Tool Job Close-up Indoors
4k00:07Engineer Plan of Manufacture Work. Caucasian Business People in Hard Hat or Safety Wear. Confident Older Contractor or Attractive Mechanic of Machine Inspection for Machinery Tool Job Close-up Indoors

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

The Concept of: Digitalization of Information Flow Moving Through the High-Tech Modern Electronics Manufacturing Factory Full of Computerized Automatic Machinery.
4k00:11The Concept of: Digitalization of Information Flow Moving Through the High-Tech Modern Electronics Manufacturing Factory Full of Computerized Automatic Machinery.
Follow footage of factory worker in a hard hat that is walking through industrial facilities. Shot on RED Cinema Camera.
4k00:18Follow footage of factory worker in a hard hat that is walking through industrial facilities. Shot on RED Cinema Camera.
Team of workers at a heavy industry factory have a conversation while looking at a blueprint. Shot on RED Cinema Camera.
4k00:10Team of workers at a heavy industry factory have a conversation while looking at a blueprint. Shot on RED Cinema Camera.
Engineer in hardhat is moving through a heavy industry factory with a tablet computer. Is greeting a worker with a handshake. Shot on RED Cinema Camera.
4k00:10Engineer in hardhat is moving through a heavy industry factory with a tablet computer. Is greeting a worker with a handshake. Shot on RED Cinema Camera.

Related video keywords