 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Megaphone with speech bubble and follow text on old tv glitch interference screen. Animation of retro Follow text. 4K video motion graphic

c

By cac_tus

  • Stock footage ID: 1083051109
Video clip length: 00:12FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV14.8 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV7 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV1.4 MB

Related stock videos

Question Did You Know with megaphone
4k00:10Question Did You Know with megaphone
Hand holding megaphone with Did you know Motion graphics.
4k00:12Hand holding megaphone with Did you know Motion graphics.
We're hiring motion animation.megaphone with We're hiring text.motion graphic come in on scene and come out animation.red background.flat design.animation for business
4k00:10We're hiring motion animation.megaphone with We're hiring text.motion graphic come in on scene and come out animation.red background.flat design.animation for business
Good news text animation. Megaphone with speech bubble. 4k and Full HD resolutions. Perfect for invitations, social media, intros and outros
4k00:13Good news text animation. Megaphone with speech bubble. 4k and Full HD resolutions. Perfect for invitations, social media, intros and outros
Motion This weekend only. Megaphone with This weekend only speech bubble banner. Loudspeaker. Can be used for business, marketing and advertising. Motion graphic design. 4k video
4k00:10Motion This weekend only. Megaphone with This weekend only speech bubble banner. Loudspeaker. Can be used for business, marketing and advertising. Motion graphic design. 4k video
Quiz megaphone yellow banner in flat style. Loudspeacker. Motion graphics.
4k00:16Quiz megaphone yellow banner in flat style. Loudspeacker. Motion graphics.
Great job megaphone banner in 3D style on white background. Motion graphics.
4k00:24Great job megaphone banner in 3D style on white background. Motion graphics.
Follow us megaphone pink banner in 3D style on white background. Motion graphics.
4k00:25Follow us megaphone pink banner in 3D style on white background. Motion graphics.

Related video keywords