0
Stock video
flying over a large river on a quadrocopter
R
- Stock footage ID: 1083050596
Video clip length: 00:18FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|224 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|27 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|5.4 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:20Bottom up view of lush green foliage of trees with afternoon sun. Walking through the forest with large green trees. Summer background, UHD, 4K
4k00:21Epic aerial view of smoking wild fire. Large smoke clouds and fire spread. Forest and tropical jungle deforestation. Amazon and siberian wildfires. Dry grass burning. Climate change, ecology, earth
4k00:32Vitality of blue energy and clear ocean water. Powerful stormy sea waves in top-down drone shot perspective. Crashing wave line in Open Atlantic sea with foamy white texture.
hd00:11Global Climate change footage: nature is declining, and glaciers are melting. Climate awareness and warming video. The Perito Moreno glacier in Los Glaciares National Park collapses into a large lake.
4k00:39White daisy flowers field meadow in sunset lights. Field of white daisies in the wind swaying close up. Concept: nature, flowers, spring, biology, fauna, environment, ecosystem
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:35SLOW MOTION, CLOSE UP: Forceful barrel wave splashes beautiful crystal clear water everywhere around the sunny coast of Tahiti. Amazing shot of a large tube wave right when it breaks and crashes.
4k00:07A large wave breaking into an arc into a dark blue sea with large plumes of spray, view ending up under the water.