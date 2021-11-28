 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

drone over peak fall foliage

F

By Freeman Kelly Dronography

  • Stock footage ID: 1083049153
Video clip length: 00:08FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV530.3 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV24.1 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV4.8 MB

Related stock videos

Fall Foliage- Keppoch Mountain in October
4k00:16Fall Foliage- Keppoch Mountain in October
Amazing aerial view of Sikhote-Aline mountain range, covered with autumn forests, and Dalnegorsky mountain pass with driving cars. Bright blue sky and beautiful sunny day. Russia.
4k00:13Amazing aerial view of Sikhote-Aline mountain range, covered with autumn forests, and Dalnegorsky mountain pass with driving cars. Bright blue sky and beautiful sunny day. Russia.
Fresh fern grove and a clean mountain river shining at dawn. Warm morning sun softly illuminating mountain flora
4k00:18Fresh fern grove and a clean mountain river shining at dawn. Warm morning sun softly illuminating mountain flora
Aerial Footage of Maroon Bells in Colorado
hd00:19Aerial Footage of Maroon Bells in Colorado
Aerial shot of suburban Toronto neighbourhood during peak fall colors. Cinematic 4K footage.
4k00:18Aerial shot of suburban Toronto neighbourhood during peak fall colors. Cinematic 4K footage.
Aerial shot of city park and suburban neighbourhood at Scarborough Bluffs during peak fall colors.
4k00:27Aerial shot of city park and suburban neighbourhood at Scarborough Bluffs during peak fall colors.
Flying through the light evening mist and aerial view of Sikhote-Alin Nature biosphere Reserve (for endangered Siberian tiger) mountains and valleys covered with endless autumn forests. Russia
4k00:13Flying through the light evening mist and aerial view of Sikhote-Alin Nature biosphere Reserve (for endangered Siberian tiger) mountains and valleys covered with endless autumn forests. Russia
Cinemagraph time lapse Blue Ridge Mountains North Carolina sunrise in Asheville
4k00:19Cinemagraph time lapse Blue Ridge Mountains North Carolina sunrise in Asheville

Related video keywords