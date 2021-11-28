0
Stock video
the chef prepares delicious vegan sandwiches with toast, cream cheese, avocado, herbs and olive oil. the girl in the kitchen cooks a delicious bruschetta with cream cheese and avocado. Close-up
t
By trofimov_m
- Stock footage ID: 1083048280
Video clip length: 00:18FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|841.3 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|19.6 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|3.9 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:15Cute fashionable woman snacks on sweet delicious dairy free fruit berry ice cream with a tiny spoon. She truly enjoys the food dessert on outside party
4k00:13Funny young bearded man with long hair eating vegan milk hand made ice cream in a chocolate glaze outdoor. Green wall back ground. Urban city life. Way to cool in the heat. Dessert tasting.
4k00:15Happy spanish man eating empanadas pie on camera, portrait chef with traditional argentinian pie
4k00:28Smiling blonde woman eating tasty ice cream in waffle cone, she is seeing friend, waving hand and smiling inviting to join her in the cafe. Woman with delicious Italian gelato ice cream on summer day
4k00:27Young Cute Girl Eating Delicious Vegan Waffles With Whipped Cream And Fruits On Top. Close Up Portrait. 4K Slowmotion.
Same model in other videos
4k00:37the girl cook in the bright kitchen is playing with avocado, properly cleans avocado, slices avocado and prepares it for consumption. chef slices avocado. Close-up in slow motion, colorful
4k00:07the chef prepares delicious vegan sandwiches with toast, cream cheese, avocado, herbs and olive oil. the girl in the kitchen cooks a delicious bruschetta with cream cheese and avocado. Close-up
4k00:08the chef girl takes the eggs, breaks them, separates the yolks from the whites and puts them in whipping bowls. the process of creating a pie. the process of creating baking. Close-up. Slow motion
4k00:12a beautiful squirrel runs up to a man in a spruce forest for a treat. squirrel and man. squirrel takes nuts from a person
4k00:25the cook lays a special paper on the bottom of the pie pan. The chef prepares an airy sponge cake with apples, apple pie.The process of creating a pie.Close-up. The process of making charlotte
4k00:35the chef prepares delicious vegan sandwiches with toast, cream cheese, avocado, herbs and olive oil. the girl in the kitchen cooks a delicious bruschetta with cream cheese and avocado. Close-up
4k00:31the girl cook in the bright kitchen is playing with avocado, properly cleans avocado, slices avocado and prepares it for consumption. chef slices avocado. Close-up in slow motion, colorful
Related video keywords
appetizeravocadoboardbreadbreakfastbruschettacheeseciabattacookingcreamcream cheesecuisinedeliciousdietdinnerfemalefoodfootagefreshgourmetgreenhealthhealthyhealthy foodhome cookinghomemadeingredientisolatedlifestylelunchmakingmealnutritionorganicpreparesandwichsliceslideslidersnacktabletastytoasttop viewveganvegan mealvegetablevegetarianwhitewooden