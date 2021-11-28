0
Stock video
The chef girl cuts apples into pieces with a knife in the kitchen. The chef cuts apples on a wooden board. The process of creating a pie, the process of creating baking. Close-up. Slow motion
t
By trofimov_m
- Stock footage ID: 1083044890
Video clip length: 00:17FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|821 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|16.2 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|3.2 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:17That would be tasty rolls. Selective focus on ready tasty sushi rolls standing on wooden table near concentrated Asian chef turning plate with it standing on background
4k00:17Man Hand with Metal Tongs Puts a Chopped Grilled Beef Steak on Vintage Plate from Rustic Cutting Board on Wooden Background. Juicy Sliced Rib Eye Steak with Salt. Concept of Delicious Meat Food
4k00:08Beef fillet on the Cut Board, preparing Meat. Brutal Mans`s Hands with a Knife slicing, cutting a delicate Beef fillet Meat on the cut board. Beef or Veal meat on the Table. Steak. Meat Dish.
hd00:04Close up shot of man hands slicing carrot on wooden cutting board. Man is cutting carrot into small pieces with sharp knife, healthy food, home cooking, diet, diet food, vegetarian food.
hd00:15Rotation view of juicy raw steak meat being salted and spiced, garnished. Seasoning fresh steak in a bright light. Cuisine, bon apetite, pepper salt, garlic and rosemary. Slow motion
hd00:24Close up shot hands of women using kitchen knife slide cut fresh tomato on wooden cutting board preparing for cooking
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:06Close-up Shot of a Person Cutting Tomato with Sharp Knife on a Wooden Board. Shot on RED Epic 4K UHD Camera.
4k00:07Close-up Shot of a Person Cutting Tomato in Half with Sharp Knife on a Wooden Board. Shot on RED Epic 4K UHD Camera.
Same model in other videos
4k00:37the girl cook in the bright kitchen is playing with avocado, properly cleans avocado, slices avocado and prepares it for consumption. chef slices avocado. Close-up in slow motion, colorful
4k00:07the chef prepares delicious vegan sandwiches with toast, cream cheese, avocado, herbs and olive oil. the girl in the kitchen cooks a delicious bruschetta with cream cheese and avocado. Close-up
4k00:08the chef girl takes the eggs, breaks them, separates the yolks from the whites and puts them in whipping bowls. the process of creating a pie. the process of creating baking. Close-up. Slow motion
4k00:12a beautiful squirrel runs up to a man in a spruce forest for a treat. squirrel and man. squirrel takes nuts from a person
4k00:25the cook lays a special paper on the bottom of the pie pan. The chef prepares an airy sponge cake with apples, apple pie.The process of creating a pie.Close-up. The process of making charlotte
4k00:35the chef prepares delicious vegan sandwiches with toast, cream cheese, avocado, herbs and olive oil. the girl in the kitchen cooks a delicious bruschetta with cream cheese and avocado. Close-up
4k00:31the girl cook in the bright kitchen is playing with avocado, properly cleans avocado, slices avocado and prepares it for consumption. chef slices avocado. Close-up in slow motion, colorful
Related video keywords
appleboardcloseupcolorcookcookingcutdeliciousdietdisheatingfemalefoodfood and drinkfreshfreshnessfruitgreenhalfhandhealthhealthyhealthy eatinghealthy lifestylehomeindooringredientjuicykitchenknifemealnaturalnaturenutritionorganicphotographypiecepreparationrawredripeslicesnacksweettablevegetarianvitaminwhitewomanwooden