0

Stock video

Close-up of a young woman putting a protective mask on her face in a clothing store. The new normal after the covid pandemic.

I

By Ievgen Tytarenko

  • Stock footage ID: 1083042196
Video clip length: 00:11FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV268.7 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV18.9 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV3.8 MB

