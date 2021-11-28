0
Stock video
Close Mom and young children daughter in the modern kitchen room celebration happy learning smiling cooking mixing salad decoration at home made healthy breakfast vegetarian
T
- Stock footage ID: 1083039532
Video clip length: 00:08FPS: 24Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|731.6 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|18.5 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|3.7 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:13Young happy active family couple dancing laughing together preparing food at home, carefree joyful husband and wife having fun cooking healthy romantic dinner meal listen to music in modern kitchen
4k00:29Happy family mom dad and kids siblings cooking together, young parents teaching children son daughter learning cutting fresh vegetable salad prepare healthy food in modern kitchen interior together
4k00:07Funny happy couple cook dinner in an open space kitchen full of light, he is serious chops organic vegetables and she tries to steal a snack. they are excited, peaceful and loving
4k00:21Loving happy mom teaching cute kid daughter learning kneading dough with rolling pin, funny child girl helping mother preparing cookies cooking baking pastry playing in modern kitchen at home
4k00:14In the Kitchen: Mother, Father and Cute Little Boy Cooking Together Healthy Dinner. Parents Teach Little Son Healthy Habits and how to Mix Vegetables in the Salad Bowl. Cute Child Helping His Parents
4k00:10Beautiful Young Woman Opens Fridge Door, Looks inside Takes out Vegetables. Woman Preparing Healthy Meal Using Groceries. Point of View POV from Inside of the Kitchen Refrigerator full of Healthy Food
4k00:06Cute funny small mixed race children son and daughter learn kneading dough with hands having fun help happy parents in kitchen, african family with little kids prepare cake cooking together at home
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:17Happy Young Couple Cooks in the Kitchet. As a Joke They Started Throwing Flour at Each Other. Then Smilingly Embrace. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
4k00:11Happy Couple Shares Pizza Slices and Drinks Wine in their Kitchen. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
4k00:34Cinematic authentic shot of happy mother and her little daughters are having fun to make dough with flour and knead it together for baking cookies or bread in kitchen at home.
Same model in other videos
4k00:17Close Mom and young children daughter in the modern kitchen room celebration happy learning smiling cooking mixing salad decoration at home made healthy breakfast vegetarian
4k00:06Close Mom and young children daughter in the modern kitchen room celebration happy learning smiling cooking mixing salad decoration at home made healthy breakfast vegetarian
4k00:08Close Mom and young children daughter in the modern kitchen room celebration happy learning smiling cooking mixing salad decoration at home made healthy breakfast vegetarian
4k00:09Close Mom and young children daughter in the modern kitchen room celebration happy learning smiling cooking mixing salad decoration at home made healthy breakfast vegetarian
4k00:06Close Mom and young children daughter in the modern kitchen room celebration happy learning smiling cooking mixing salad decoration at home made healthy breakfast vegetarian
4k00:10Close Mom and young children daughter in the modern kitchen room celebration happy learning smiling cooking mixing salad decoration at home made healthy breakfast vegetarian
4k00:14Close Mom and young children daughter in the modern kitchen room celebration happy learning smiling cooking mixing salad decoration at home made healthy breakfast vegetarian
Related video keywords
avocadobakerybakingbeautifulcakecaucasiancheerfulcomfortcomputercookcookiescookingcounterdietdomesticdoughdrinkfarmfoodgirlhappyhealthhobbiesholdinghomehousewifeingredientsinteriorleisurelettucelifenetworkonepastrypeoplepleasurepreparationpreparingsaladsugartablettastytechnologytomatoestrainingupwardvegetarianwaistwomenyoung