0
Stock video
Doctors working together in clinic top view. Woman nurse talking on old retro phone. Man therapist greeting colleague and using hand sanitizer before work. X-ray, stethoscope at hospital workplace.
v
By volvacheva52
- Stock footage ID: 1083038854
Video clip length: 00:17FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|1.1 GB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|23.9 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|4.7 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:11Female nurse doctor wear white uniform hold hand of senior grandmother patient help express empathy encourage tell diagnosis at medical visit, older people healthcare support concept, close up view
4k00:07Medical Nurse in Safety Gloves and Protective Mask is Making a Vaccine Injection to a Male Patient in a Health Clinic. Doctor Uses Hypodermic Needle and a Syringe to Put a Shot of Drug as Treatment.
4k00:12Medical Nurse in Safety Gloves and Protective Mask is Making a Vaccine Injection to a Female Patient in a Health Clinic. Doctor Uses Hypodermic Needle and a Syringe to Put a Shot of Drug as Treatment.
4k00:09sad and tired medic opens eyes and looking atraight at camera. medical stuff portrait closeup. Woman in Protective Face Mask,
4k00:16Medical Science Laboratory with Diverse Team of Professional Biotechnology Scientists Developing Drugs, Female Biochemist Working on Computer Showing Gene Therapy Interface. Back view Shot
hd00:10Young female caucasian doctor make notes listen to african american father of little ill child son patient tell complaints, black dad with kid boy visit pediatrician talk at appointment consultation
4k00:11Timelapse of a team of scientists in white coats that are working in a modern laboratory. Time Lapse of the Team of Brilliant Medical Researches Working on Vaccine Development. Heroes of our Time
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:12Male and female scientist are working with a microscope and a tablet in a laboratory. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
4k00:11Two female scientists are working with liquid samples in a tube in a laboratory. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
4k00:12Team of caucasian scientists in white coats are working in a modern laboratory. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
Related video keywords
callcardiologistcleaningcliniccoronaviruscovidcovid-19coworkingdeskdetectiondiseasedoctorhandhandshakehealthcarehospitaljoblungsmanmaskmedicmedicalmedical cardmedicinenotesnurseoldoncologistpandemicpediatricianphonepractitionerprotectionretrosanitizersecond wavespeakingstethoscopesurgeontabletalkingtop viewtreatmentviruswomanworkworkingworkplacewritingx-ray