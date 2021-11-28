0
Stock video
Republic of British Indian Ocean Territory flag with Bitcoin Crypto currency. Concept showing national regulations, laws and monetary policy regarding the adoption of Digital Cash
F
- Stock footage ID: 1083038071
Video clip length: 00:09FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|511.4 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|3.3 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:12bitcoin, white flag waving with text we are accepting bitcoin as a payment method, animated video
4k00:15Binance Coin Glow Flag - BNB - 3D Cryptocurrency Coin Glow Flag animation. 4K Full HD binance Coin Flag Animation. High Resolution Binance Coin Animation on Flag Background.
hd00:24Many flags with Crypto Currency signs against blue sky. Three dimensional rendering 3D animation.
hd00:12Monero is a decentralized crypto currency, secure digital cash operated by a network of users based on blockchain technology
hd00:12we now accept bitcoin as a payment method white flag waving animation. Digital payment of cryptocurrency illustration concept
hd00:12bitcoin accepted here flag waving logo animation. Digital payment of cryptocurrency illustration concept