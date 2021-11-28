 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

close-up, a woman dyes her eyelashes with mascara in a hotel, a woman is preparing for the holiday of Christmas.

I

By Ivan Baranov UA

  • Stock footage ID: 1083037246
Video clip length: 00:35FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV1,004.5 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV30 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV6 MB

Related stock videos

Happy mature senior couple dancing laughing in the kitchen, beautiful romantic middle aged older grandparents relaxing having fun together at home celebrating anniversary enjoy care love tenderness
hd00:09Happy mature senior couple dancing laughing in the kitchen, beautiful romantic middle aged older grandparents relaxing having fun together at home celebrating anniversary enjoy care love tenderness
The girl walks through the meadow in thick high grass and her hand touches the tops of the ears in the rays of the sunset in slow motion
hd00:11The girl walks through the meadow in thick high grass and her hand touches the tops of the ears in the rays of the sunset in slow motion
fun friends jumping in swimming pool at luxury hotel resort celebrating summer vacation enjoying sunny day on travel holiday 4k
4k00:12fun friends jumping in swimming pool at luxury hotel resort celebrating summer vacation enjoying sunny day on travel holiday 4k
Slow motion woman feet walking barefoot by beach at golden sunset leaving footprints in sand. Female tourist on summer vacation in Malibu, California, USA. Woman in beautiful waving dress at sunset
4k00:12Slow motion woman feet walking barefoot by beach at golden sunset leaving footprints in sand. Female tourist on summer vacation in Malibu, California, USA. Woman in beautiful waving dress at sunset
best friends hugging celebrating garden party happy young woman enjoying friendship hug at reunion gathering sitting at table having fun sharing weekend together relaxing
4k00:16best friends hugging celebrating garden party happy young woman enjoying friendship hug at reunion gathering sitting at table having fun sharing weekend together relaxing
Friends having fun on the beach party during the sunset time.
hd00:19Friends having fun on the beach party during the sunset time.
Family toasting wine at christmas dinner. Family enjoying christmas dinner together at home, with focus on hands and wine glasses.
4k00:17Family toasting wine at christmas dinner. Family enjoying christmas dinner together at home, with focus on hands and wine glasses.
eating and leisure concept - group of people having dinner at table with food
4k00:16eating and leisure concept - group of people having dinner at table with food

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Woman looking at ocean view at sunset thinking about life Girl relaxing in nature enjoying afternoon peace and calm landscape nature background enjoying vacation travel
4k00:28Woman looking at ocean view at sunset thinking about life Girl relaxing in nature enjoying afternoon peace and calm landscape nature background enjoying vacation travel
Diverse Group of Friends Celebrate with a Toast and Clink Raised Glasses with Various Drinks in Celebration. Beautiful Young People Have Fun in the Stylish Bar/ Restaurant.
4k00:11Diverse Group of Friends Celebrate with a Toast and Clink Raised Glasses with Various Drinks in Celebration. Beautiful Young People Have Fun in the Stylish Bar/ Restaurant.
Sexy happy group of friends at glamorous party lighting sparklers having fun smiling celebrating new year's eve.
4k00:12Sexy happy group of friends at glamorous party lighting sparklers having fun smiling celebrating new year's eve.
Beach Party at sunset with bonfire and roasting marsh mellows with friends RED DRAGON
4k00:18Beach Party at sunset with bonfire and roasting marsh mellows with friends RED DRAGON
Same model in other videos
close-up, a woman straightens a red dress, standing in a hotel room, a woman is preparing for the holiday of Christmas.
4k00:10close-up, a woman straightens a red dress, standing in a hotel room, a woman is preparing for the holiday of Christmas.
woman's hands decorate the Christmas tree with toys in the hotel, woman is preparing for the Christmas holiday.
4k00:07woman's hands decorate the Christmas tree with toys in the hotel, woman is preparing for the Christmas holiday.
Beautiful happy brunette woman in red evening dress. woman laughs, scattering shiny festive paper. celebrities. Christmas and New Year gifts from the magician and a tree in the hotel.
4k00:10Beautiful happy brunette woman in red evening dress. woman laughs, scattering shiny festive paper. celebrities. Christmas and New Year gifts from the magician and a tree in the hotel.
close-up, a woman paints her lips with red lipstick, a woman is preparing for the holiday of Christmas.
4k00:12close-up, a woman paints her lips with red lipstick, a woman is preparing for the holiday of Christmas.
close-up, a woman in a red dress straightens her hair, standing in a hotel room, a woman is preparing for the holiday of Christmas.
4k00:19close-up, a woman in a red dress straightens her hair, standing in a hotel room, a woman is preparing for the holiday of Christmas.
close-up, a woman paints her lips with red lipstick, a woman is preparing for the holiday of Christmas.
4k00:10close-up, a woman paints her lips with red lipstick, a woman is preparing for the holiday of Christmas.
woman's hands decorate the Christmas tree with toys in the hotel, woman is preparing for the Christmas holiday.
4k00:05woman's hands decorate the Christmas tree with toys in the hotel, woman is preparing for the Christmas holiday.
close-up, a woman dyes her eyelashes with mascara in a hotel, a woman is preparing for the holiday of Christmas.
4k00:23close-up, a woman dyes her eyelashes with mascara in a hotel, a woman is preparing for the holiday of Christmas.

Related video keywords