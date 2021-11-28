0
Stock video
180 degrees round aerial view of City of Zürich on a rainy autumn day. Movie shot November 28th, 2021, Zurich, Switzerland.
M
- Stock footage ID: 1083035272
Video clip length: 00:47FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|470.4 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|93.2 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|18.4 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:30Aerial view city central park, trains, buildings and skyscrapers in New York during the day under blue skies. Best New York aerial shot. Wide shot on 4K RED camera.
4k00:08Aerial time lapse in motion or hyperlapse over Echo Park of downtown Los Angeles, California skyline and skyscrapers from above on a sunny day during golden hour before sunset.
4k00:24Aerial view flying over row of palm trees in Hollywood, revealing city of Los Angeles cityscape skyline at sunset. 4K UHD.
4k00:15Milan, Italy - September 26, 2018: Aerial view. Modern and ecologic skyscrapers with many trees on every balcony. Bosco Verticale
4k00:11New York City Manhattan aerial panorama cityscape- the transition from Day to Night video. Aerial video timelapse
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:14AERIAL: Slow flight trough Empty Central Berlin Neighbourhood Street with Cathedrals and view on Alexanderplatz TV Tower during Corona Virus COVID19 on Overcast Cloudy Day
4k00:29Toronto, Canada circa-2019. Aerial view of Toronto at dusk. Shot from helicopter with Cineflex gimbal and RED 8K camera.
4k00:30AERIAL: Over Brandenburger Tor with almost no People in Berlin, Germany due to Corona Virus COVID19 Pandemic in Beautiful Sunset Light