0

Stock video

A flight over an industrial area, a large factory from the chimneys of which smoke is emitted. Industry in the global economy and jobs for plant workers. Large metallurgical complex.

S

By ShantiMedia

  • Stock footage ID: 1083032257
Video clip length: 00:09FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV264.1 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV22.8 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV4.5 MB

