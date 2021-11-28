0
Stock video
Asian three generation female family brushing their teeth. Dental care. Oral care.
m
By metamorworks
- Stock footage ID: 1083032029
Video clip length: 00:18FPS: 30Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|156.4 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|19.5 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|3.9 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:19Pregnant couple of husband and wife feels love and relax at home. Young expecting woman holds baby in pregnant belly. Father take care of pregnant mother. Concept of maternity and pregnancy care.
4k00:16Close up portrait of beautiful young mother asian carrying little baby girl in home and sunlight in the morning. Healthcare, love, relationship concept
hd00:16Closeup portrait, patient talking good news conversation about improved health to healthcare professional, isolated indoors office window background
4k00:14Pregnant woman feeling happy at home while taking care of her child. The young expecting mother holding baby in pregnant belly. Maternity prenatal care and woman pregnancy concept.
4k00:16Mom tries on a medical mask for her little daughter. Stay home mom. Coronavirus or COVID-19. Cute little girl in a protective mask at home. Mom teaches daughter to put on a medical mask
4k00:11Portrait of Asian mature couple sitting and smiling in living room. Old woman hug man from behind and look at camera with happiness. Happy life after retirement, grandparents enjoy activity together.
Same model in other videos
4k00:10Environmental technology concept. Sustainable development goals. SDGs. Asian family looking at the ball with the pattern of the earth.
Related video keywords
3rd generation3rd generation familyasianbeautybreath carebrushchildchildcarechinesecleanlinesscutedaughterdental caredental teethdentistdentistryelementary school studentfamilyfluorinegirlgood friendsgrandmahealthhealthcarehygieneindoorsjapanesekoreanlifestylelivingmommothernaturalneatoral careparent and childparentingpeoplepersonrefreshingskin caresmileteethtoddlertooth decay preventiontoothbrushwashroomwhite teethwhiteningwoman