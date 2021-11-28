 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Asian three generation female family giving a bouquet. Birthday present. Mother's day.

m

By metamorworks

  • Stock footage ID: 1083031990
Video clip length: 00:27FPS: 30Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP4279.5 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV43.1 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV8.5 MB

Related stock videos

Silhouetted happy asian family playing and having fun on the beach at sunset. Slow Motion. Family, Freedom and Travel concept.
4k00:16Silhouetted happy asian family playing and having fun on the beach at sunset. Slow Motion. Family, Freedom and Travel concept.
Happy family including mother, father, and two kids are blowing soap bubbles and enjoying the summer holidays in the garden or park. Smiling parents and children are spending leisure time together.
4k00:28Happy family including mother, father, and two kids are blowing soap bubbles and enjoying the summer holidays in the garden or park. Smiling parents and children are spending leisure time together.
Multiracial young mans and womans wearing fashion wear clinking glasses with champagne, happy asian american and caucasian friends celebrating xmas, new year or birthday party indoors
4k00:06Multiracial young mans and womans wearing fashion wear clinking glasses with champagne, happy asian american and caucasian friends celebrating xmas, new year or birthday party indoors
Two young girls launching a Chinese sky fly fire lantern to make a wish, summer holidays, celebration, family, children
hd00:13Two young girls launching a Chinese sky fly fire lantern to make a wish, summer holidays, celebration, family, children
Funny asian family of three happy about upcoming vacation. Mother wearing scuba diver mask meditating while husband and kid are dancing near suitcases - travelling, happy family 4k footage
4k00:19Funny asian family of three happy about upcoming vacation. Mother wearing scuba diver mask meditating while husband and kid are dancing near suitcases - travelling, happy family 4k footage
Happy family enjoy breakfast together. Cheerful young asian parents and cute small kids enjoy breakfast together on dining table at home. wonderful moment family concept 4k footage.
4k00:15Happy family enjoy breakfast together. Cheerful young asian parents and cute small kids enjoy breakfast together on dining table at home. wonderful moment family concept 4k footage.
on a sunny day a beautiful woman puts the traveling head out the car window to admire the view and breathe pure air along with his friends that comes in her happy thoughts
4k00:16on a sunny day a beautiful woman puts the traveling head out the car window to admire the view and breathe pure air along with his friends that comes in her happy thoughts
Happy asian family enjoying and walking down the beach on summer vacation. Slow motion. Family, Holiday and Travel concept.
4k00:26Happy asian family enjoying and walking down the beach on summer vacation. Slow motion. Family, Holiday and Travel concept.

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Cinematic shot of happy smiling mature asian woman with red gift box present is walking in busy city center on way to birthday party of her family member of friend at evening.
4k00:24Cinematic shot of happy smiling mature asian woman with red gift box present is walking in busy city center on way to birthday party of her family member of friend at evening.
Same model in other videos
Asian family watching hologram screens. Digital contents. Video distribution service.
4k00:17Asian family watching hologram screens. Digital contents. Video distribution service.
Environmental technology concept. Sustainable development goals. SDGs. Asian family looking at the ball with the pattern of the earth.
4k00:10Environmental technology concept. Sustainable development goals. SDGs. Asian family looking at the ball with the pattern of the earth.
Asian three generations female family playing in front of green garden.
4k00:15Asian three generations female family playing in front of green garden.
Asian girl having mom brush her teeth. Dental care. Oral care.
4k00:08Asian girl having mom brush her teeth. Dental care. Oral care.
Asian elementary school student carrying a school bag.
4k00:20Asian elementary school student carrying a school bag.
Medical technology concept. Grandma in a wheelchair and her granddaughter.
4k00:20Medical technology concept. Grandma in a wheelchair and her granddaughter.
Asian elementary school student carrying a school bag.
4k00:09Asian elementary school student carrying a school bag.
Asian three generations female family playing in front of green garden.
4k00:29Asian three generations female family playing in front of green garden.

Related video keywords