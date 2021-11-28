 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

London, UK - 24th November 2021: motion time lapse of the decorated Regent Street for Christmas with the sparkling angel lights over blurred street traffic during night time

S

By Sven Hansche

  • Stock footage ID: 1083031549
Video clip length: 00:11FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP4329.9 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV55.1 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV10.9 MB

Related stock videos

UK, London, Oxford Street, Christmas Lights and Shoppers (Time Lapse) (Also available in 4K Stock footage ID: 13749704)
hd00:13UK, London, Oxford Street, Christmas Lights and Shoppers (Time Lapse) (Also available in 4K Stock footage ID: 13749704)
London - DEC 2013: Christmas lights and London buses at the station on busy Oxford Street London, England, United Kingdom in December, 2013. Oxford circus at traffic rush.
hd00:20London - DEC 2013: Christmas lights and London buses at the station on busy Oxford Street London, England, United Kingdom in December, 2013. Oxford circus at traffic rush.
Motion control day to night timelapse of commuters activity at the front Bank of England and The Royal Exchange in the City of London.
4k00:11Motion control day to night timelapse of commuters activity at the front Bank of England and The Royal Exchange in the City of London.
A walking shot of the downing street road sign, London, England, uk
4k00:09A walking shot of the downing street road sign, London, England, uk
UK, London, Oxford Street, Christmas Lights and Shoppers (Time Lapse)
4k00:13UK, London, Oxford Street, Christmas Lights and Shoppers (Time Lapse)
Oxford Circus, Oxford Street, London UK - November 4th 2020 - A few hours before the country goes back into lockdown, shoppers and visitors get their last fill of shopping and the night life of London
4k01:10Oxford Circus, Oxford Street, London UK - November 4th 2020 - A few hours before the country goes back into lockdown, shoppers and visitors get their last fill of shopping and the night life of London
Night city skyline of London. St Paul's Cathedral, the River Thames and the Southeastern train crossing the river and entering the station.
4k00:38Night city skyline of London. St Paul's Cathedral, the River Thames and the Southeastern train crossing the river and entering the station.
Uk, England , London April 8,2019 - Liverpool street underground station - workers and people walking fast before covid-19 Coronavirus lockdown
hd00:12Uk, England , London April 8,2019 - Liverpool street underground station - workers and people walking fast before covid-19 Coronavirus lockdown

Related video keywords