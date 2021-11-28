0
Stock video
4k Resolution Video: Red Classic Vintage Retro or Electric Scooter Rotating over Pink Cylinders Products Stage Pedestal on a pink background loop animation
d
By doomu
- Stock footage ID: 1083030247
Video clip length: 00:10FPS: 30Aspect ratio: 1.90:1Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|4096 × 2160
|MP4
|10.7 MB
|HD
|$79
|2046 × 1080
|MOV
|6.9 MB
|SD
|$65
|910 × 480
|MOV
|1.4 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:26KAMPEN, THE NETHERLANDS - DECEMBER 15, 2016: Ferrari 250 GTO 1960s classic sports car scale model car by BBurago rotating against a white background.
4k00:091970s Chihuahuan Desert, NM. Large Explosion, detonated by makeshift bomb, a red Truck Explodes, producing big Fireball. 4K Overscan of Archival16mm film Print with Edge Lines and Sprocket Holes
4k00:21Abandoned panel of red, big car. Car after the accident. Gimbal Shot, 4K. Camera slowly move to big car's cabin and go out of car. Old rusty equipment
4k00:15two beautiful old cars, one white in the foreground, one red in the background, close up of the wheel and the lights
Related video keywords
4kbackgroundbikecartoonclassiccourierdeliverdeliverydesigndrivedriveremptyfastfloorloopminimalmockupmodernmopedmotionmotormotorbikemotorcycleobjectpastelpedestalpinkplatformpodiumproductraceredretroriderotatingscenescootershapespeedstagestandstudiostyletransporttransportationtraveltrendyvehiclevideowall