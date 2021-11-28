 
Stock video

New York, USA - SEPTEMBER 18, 2021: Man pilot checking DJI Inspire 2 quadcopter drone and putting on camera Zenmuse X7 lens before aerial flight and filming

By Max4e Photo

  • Stock footage ID: 1083029017
Video clip length: 00:07FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV128.9 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV15.6 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV3.1 MB

