0
Stock video
loaf of bread on wooden board
p
- Stock footage ID: 1083028789
Video clip length: 00:07FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|70.7 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|11.7 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|2.3 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:25Closeup shot of hands of senior bakery chef applying flour on dough, old man kneading dough, making bread using traditional recipe, isolated on black background 4k footage
hd00:29Close up view of married baker’s hands kneading the dough on the table. Manufacturing process, working hard. Making bread, bread production. Workplace. Beautiful view.
4k00:19Warm fresh ciabatta in a bakery. Making bread and eco production. Manufacturing process working hard. Bakery shop and selling rooty. Baking Italian bio bread in oven. Time lapse footage of cooking.
4k00:19small business, young cute female baker in medical mask puts bake with slices of dough for baking in an electric furnace while working in bakery after removing quarantine
4k00:18Closeup shot of hands of senior bakery chef applying flour on dough, old man kneading dough, making bread using traditional recipe, isolated on black background 4k footage
4k00:15Warm fresh baguette in a bakery. Making bread and eco production. Manufacturing process working hard. Bakery shop and selling rooty. Baking Italian bio bread in oven. Time lapse footage of cooking.
4k00:14Slow motion close up of a baker pulling out from the oven warm fresh bread just made in a bakery.