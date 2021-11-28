 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Fried potatoes. Young potatoes are fried in a frying pan. Toasted crispy crust

k

By khorkins

  • Stock footage ID: 1083028357
Video clip length: 00:05FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MOV137.1 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV1.8 MB

Related stock videos

French fries and fried battered chicken wings with tomato sauce. Junk food
4k00:09French fries and fried battered chicken wings with tomato sauce. Junk food
Crispy fried chicken wings, thighs and legs covered with sauce. Breaded crispy fried chicken and French fries, delicious dinner.
hd00:11Crispy fried chicken wings, thighs and legs covered with sauce. Breaded crispy fried chicken and French fries, delicious dinner.
Cola being poured in glass, hamburger and potato chips on background, slow motion, fast food, junk food concept.
hd00:29Cola being poured in glass, hamburger and potato chips on background, slow motion, fast food, junk food concept.
Whole roasted chicken or turkey with pumpkin, potatoes, red pepper and rosemary. Served in metal baking dish.
4k00:27Whole roasted chicken or turkey with pumpkin, potatoes, red pepper and rosemary. Served in metal baking dish.
Delicious whole chicken cooked with pumpkin, pepper and potatoes. Served in metal baking pan. Decorated with rosemary. Autumn food concep. Top view. Flat lay.
4k00:26Delicious whole chicken cooked with pumpkin, pepper and potatoes. Served in metal baking pan. Decorated with rosemary. Autumn food concep. Top view. Flat lay.
Fried potato chips falling down on hamburger, slow motion, fast food, junk food concept.
hd00:17Fried potato chips falling down on hamburger, slow motion, fast food, junk food concept.
Hand putting cup of fries. Tasty fast food on table. Dinner is ready. Fast food cafe's typical meal.
hd00:07Hand putting cup of fries. Tasty fast food on table. Dinner is ready. Fast food cafe's typical meal.
French Fries in frying pan moving
hd00:12French Fries in frying pan moving

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Adding a fried egg with a spatula to a breakfast plate with fruit, bacon and potatoes, ready to serve. Close up to Medium on 4k phantom flex.
4k00:20Adding a fried egg with a spatula to a breakfast plate with fruit, bacon and potatoes, ready to serve. Close up to Medium on 4k phantom flex.
Adding a fried egg with a spatula to a breakfast plate with fruit, bacon and potatoes, ready to serve, Close up to Medium slow motion 4k phantom flex. Chef's Table and cooking show inspired footage.
4k00:23Adding a fried egg with a spatula to a breakfast plate with fruit, bacon and potatoes, ready to serve, Close up to Medium slow motion 4k phantom flex. Chef's Table and cooking show inspired footage.
Adding a fried egg with a spatula to a breakfast plate with fruit, bacon and potatoes, ready to serve, Close up to Medium slow motion shot on 4k phantom flex.
4k00:17Adding a fried egg with a spatula to a breakfast plate with fruit, bacon and potatoes, ready to serve, Close up to Medium slow motion shot on 4k phantom flex.
Delicious whole chicken cooked with pumpkin, pepper and potatoes. Served in metal baking pan.
4k00:26Delicious whole chicken cooked with pumpkin, pepper and potatoes. Served in metal baking pan.

Related video keywords