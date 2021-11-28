 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Group of Friends Enjoying Christmas Drinks at home.Winter holidays concept.Happy friends are having dinner at home. Celebration holiday and togetherness near tree.Party with glasses of champagne.

a

By anon_tae

  • Stock footage ID: 1083022066
Video clip length: 00:10FPS: 50Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV1.8 GB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV24.9 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV5 MB

Related stock videos

Traveler backpacker Asian women lesbian lgbt couple travel in Bangkok, Thailand. Tourist Female drinking alcohol or craft beer with friends and having hangout party in night club at The Khao San Road.
4k00:07Traveler backpacker Asian women lesbian lgbt couple travel in Bangkok, Thailand. Tourist Female drinking alcohol or craft beer with friends and having hangout party in night club at The Khao San Road.
Close-up adult male serving Christmas meal to friends
4k00:14Close-up adult male serving Christmas meal to friends
holidays, celebration and people concept - happy smiling friends having christmas dinner party and eating at home in evening
4k00:06holidays, celebration and people concept - happy smiling friends having christmas dinner party and eating at home in evening
Hands holding glasses and toasting, People cheers with a glass of champagne. happy festive moment, luxury celebration concept. Clinking glasses of champagne in hands
hd00:07Hands holding glasses and toasting, People cheers with a glass of champagne. happy festive moment, luxury celebration concept. Clinking glasses of champagne in hands
Happy and excited group of colleagues at at Christmas stuff party dancing drinking champagne and enjoying the party very hard
4k00:15Happy and excited group of colleagues at at Christmas stuff party dancing drinking champagne and enjoying the party very hard
Outdoor shot group of happy teen people having fun toasting drinks sit together on rooftop terrasse at sunset. Young asian lady friends hanging out, Holiday celebration festive party. 4k resolution.
4k00:08Outdoor shot group of happy teen people having fun toasting drinks sit together on rooftop terrasse at sunset. Young asian lady friends hanging out, Holiday celebration festive party. 4k resolution.
holidays, food and people concept - happy smiling friends having christmas dinner, eating and talking at home in evening
4k00:11holidays, food and people concept - happy smiling friends having christmas dinner, eating and talking at home in evening
Happy girlfriends raising toast on party, steadicam shot
hd00:21Happy girlfriends raising toast on party, steadicam shot
Same model in other videos
Waiter Preparing order for take away curb side and delivery customer. This is essential popular service after city lockdown from coronavirus pandemic.Online contactless food shopping.
4k00:14Waiter Preparing order for take away curb side and delivery customer. This is essential popular service after city lockdown from coronavirus pandemic.Online contactless food shopping.
Cheerful business people giving Christmas presents during meeting.Happy business group people in santa hat at Xmas party.
4k00:11Cheerful business people giving Christmas presents during meeting.Happy business group people in santa hat at Xmas party.
Cheerful business people giving Christmas presents during meeting.Happy business group people in santa hat at Xmas party.
4k00:13Cheerful business people giving Christmas presents during meeting.Happy business group people in santa hat at Xmas party.
Cheerful business people giving Christmas presents during meeting.Happy business group people in santa hat at Xmas party.
4k00:13Cheerful business people giving Christmas presents during meeting.Happy business group people in santa hat at Xmas party.
Group of Friends Enjoying Christmas Drinks at home.Winter holidays concept.Happy friends are having dinner at home. Celebration holiday and togetherness near tree.Party with glasses of champagne.
4k00:13Group of Friends Enjoying Christmas Drinks at home.Winter holidays concept.Happy friends are having dinner at home. Celebration holiday and togetherness near tree.Party with glasses of champagne.
Group of Friends Enjoying Christmas Drinks at home.Winter holidays concept.Happy friends are having dinner at home. Celebration holiday and togetherness near tree.Party with glasses of champagne.
4k00:08Group of Friends Enjoying Christmas Drinks at home.Winter holidays concept.Happy friends are having dinner at home. Celebration holiday and togetherness near tree.Party with glasses of champagne.
Group of Friends Enjoying Christmas Drinks at home.Winter holidays concept.Happy friends are having dinner at home. Celebration holiday and togetherness near tree.Party with glasses of champagne.
4k00:12Group of Friends Enjoying Christmas Drinks at home.Winter holidays concept.Happy friends are having dinner at home. Celebration holiday and togetherness near tree.Party with glasses of champagne.
Happy asian family at home . Merry christmas enjoy take photo shoot group shot sitting together at home apartment enjoy leisure time with X'mas tree.
4k00:12Happy asian family at home . Merry christmas enjoy take photo shoot group shot sitting together at home apartment enjoy leisure time with X'mas tree.

Related video keywords