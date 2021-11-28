0
Stock video
Nurse in medical gloves uses scissors to cut gypsum bandage from healed arm of young man in grey T-shirt, sitting on sofa in living room.
L
- Stock footage ID: 1083021289
Video clip length: 00:28FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|587.4 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|48.8 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|9.7 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:17 A hairdresser with security measures for Covid-19, cuts hair with a scissors to a man in a medicine mask, social distance, cutting hair with a medical mask, face shield , gloves
hd00:22Close up hands wearing surgical gloves operating team protective clothing performing surgery using sterilized equipment
4k00:08Medical tools on blur surgery background. Bowl with sterile scissors in the operating room. Close-up. Instruments for surgical procedure.
hd00:05A hairdresser with security measures for Covid-19, cuts a man in a medical mask with a scissor, social distance, cutting hair with a medical mask, a protective mask and rubber gloves in a beauty salon
4k00:15Effective surgery teamwork is fundamental to health and safety. doctors improving the functioning of lungs
hd00:19Successful teamwork of medical team, professional treatment and professional conduct concept.
Same model in other videos
4k00:09Young man in grey T-shirt shows rock sign with fingers of broken radius bone in white gypsum bandage, sitting on soft sofa in living room.
4k00:09Driver sits inside car and puts expensive foreign auto into neutral state in parking mode switching metal gear selector with hand extreme closeup
4k00:17Woman driver in coat and scarf stands against broken car with open hood and calls emergency service for automobile evacuation near autumn forest
4k00:11Brunet man in grey T-shirt with injured knee in bandage and broken forearm scrolls through social nets using smartphone sitting on sofa.
4k00:26Driver with brunet short hair sits in car cabin and drinks alcohol from glass bottle tired after hard work day, resting in auto parked by forest
4k00:11Man uses finger with nail cut unevenly to press start-stop silver-colored button on black plastic dashboard of expensive foreign car closeup
4k00:17Frustrated man with broken spoke-bone in gypsum band switches TV on using remote controller sitting on comfortable sofa in living room.