 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

London , United Kingdom (UK) - 10 12 2021: Police officers on the bike with flashing lights at day time traffic crowd people protests. City police officer rides motorbike with white helmet.

B

By BlackBoxGuild

  • Stock footage ID: 1083020629
Video clip length: 00:06FPS: 23.98Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MP430.5 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV4.7 MB

Related stock videos

4K Close up portrait of serious female metropolitan police officer out on patrol. Slow motion.
4k00:194K Close up portrait of serious female metropolitan police officer out on patrol. Slow motion.
CIRCA 1965 - Fans scream and crowd the Beatles' car as they drive away from Buckingham Palace in London.
4k00:52CIRCA 1965 - Fans scream and crowd the Beatles' car as they drive away from Buckingham Palace in London.
1970s black and white footage of people protesting the Vietnam War and being contained by police in London, England
sd00:461970s black and white footage of people protesting the Vietnam War and being contained by police in London, England
1900s: Women march in parade. Traffic. Police officers arrest women.
4k00:201900s: Women march in parade. Traffic. Police officers arrest women.
London / United Kingdom (UK) - 07 25 2019: A large group of police officers stand around a patrol car at a knife crime scene
4k00:10London / United Kingdom (UK) - 07 25 2019: A large group of police officers stand around a patrol car at a knife crime scene
PRAGUE, Czech Republic - June 2nd 2017. People in line for the passport control in the airport.
4k00:11PRAGUE, Czech Republic - June 2nd 2017. People in line for the passport control in the airport.
LONDON, UK - NOV 5: Riot Police officers wearing helmets are surrounded by protesters chanting 'Shame on You' during the Million Masks March in front of Buckingham Palace in London on November 5, 2014
hd00:29LONDON, UK - NOV 5: Riot Police officers wearing helmets are surrounded by protesters chanting 'Shame on You' during the Million Masks March in front of Buckingham Palace in London on November 5, 2014
LONDON, UK - 20 SEP 2019; Police Officers Arrest calm protester activist at Climate March
4k00:08LONDON, UK - 20 SEP 2019; Police Officers Arrest calm protester activist at Climate March

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

CIRCA 1964 - Teenagers scream and some faint as cops and a barricade keep them from swarming the Beatles at England's London Airport.
4k00:47CIRCA 1964 - Teenagers scream and some faint as cops and a barricade keep them from swarming the Beatles at England's London Airport.
CIRCA 1964 - A throng of police escorts the Beatles to their car while teenagers scream for them at England's London Airport.
4k00:33CIRCA 1964 - A throng of police escorts the Beatles to their car while teenagers scream for them at England's London Airport.
CIRCA 1967 - Policemen try to keep an antiwar protest in London, England from getting out of hand.
4k00:34CIRCA 1967 - Policemen try to keep an antiwar protest in London, England from getting out of hand.

Related video keywords