 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Business people in corporate staff meeting with envisional graphic . Concept of digital technology for marketing data analysis and investment decision making .

B

By Blue Planet Studio

  • Stock footage ID: 1083018478
Video clip length: 00:12FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV216.3 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV16.9 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV3.4 MB

Related stock videos

Diverse people look at web cameras listen webinar lecture participate group conference call with male leader, coach, mentor speaking during virtual video chat, online training webcast. Screen view
4k00:14Diverse people look at web cameras listen webinar lecture participate group conference call with male leader, coach, mentor speaking during virtual video chat, online training webcast. Screen view
Innovation Online Trading Stock Market Recession Business Meeting Brainstorm Ideas Financial Project Businessman Entrepreneur Analyzing Data Success Strategy 3D Animation Of Graphs And Charts Red 8k
4k00:12Innovation Online Trading Stock Market Recession Business Meeting Brainstorm Ideas Financial Project Businessman Entrepreneur Analyzing Data Success Strategy 3D Animation Of Graphs And Charts Red 8k
Diverse group of colleagues working from home having a video conference call together. Nine people. Stay home, quarantine life, coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic
4k00:09Diverse group of colleagues working from home having a video conference call together. Nine people. Stay home, quarantine life, coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic
Online Group Video Call Conference of Work Team from Home Office. Woman in Headphones Talks with 4 People at Video Chat using Laptop. Self-isolation at COVID-19 Pandemic. 4K Top View Medium Orbit Shot
4k00:21Online Group Video Call Conference of Work Team from Home Office. Woman in Headphones Talks with 4 People at Video Chat using Laptop. Self-isolation at COVID-19 Pandemic. 4K Top View Medium Orbit Shot
Business people staff team video conferencing in group virtual chat call working from home office. Employees group participating online training, webinar or distance meeting. Collage screen view.
4k00:20Business people staff team video conferencing in group virtual chat call working from home office. Employees group participating online training, webinar or distance meeting. Collage screen view.
Close up of a pie chart and hands. International team working on statistical data. Data analysis in a teamwork.
hd00:07Close up of a pie chart and hands. International team working on statistical data. Data analysis in a teamwork.
Back view of business woman talking about sale report in video conference. Asian team using laptop and tablet online meeting in video call.Working from home, Working remotely and Social isolation.
4k00:23Back view of business woman talking about sale report in video conference. Asian team using laptop and tablet online meeting in video call.Working from home, Working remotely and Social isolation.
Over shoulder close up view of business woman conferencing with male executive in distance video chat on computer screen. Online corporate webcam meeting, virtual training, remote work communication.
4k00:06Over shoulder close up view of business woman conferencing with male executive in distance video chat on computer screen. Online corporate webcam meeting, virtual training, remote work communication.

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Businessman Walking on Streets of Business District and using Mobile Phone. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
4k00:09Businessman Walking on Streets of Business District and using Mobile Phone. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
Businessman Walking on Streets of Business District and using Mobile Phone. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
4k00:12Businessman Walking on Streets of Business District and using Mobile Phone. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
Creative business team meeting happy people working in modern office late at night discussing strategy using computer touch screen in diverse gender group
4k00:22Creative business team meeting happy people working in modern office late at night discussing strategy using computer touch screen in diverse gender group
Diverse team of business people working late brainstorming around computer touchscreen
4k00:15Diverse team of business people working late brainstorming around computer touchscreen
Same model in other videos
Businesswoman proficiently present work project receive celebrations from team . Corporate business team collaboration concept .
4k00:17Businesswoman proficiently present work project receive celebrations from team . Corporate business team collaboration concept .
Business people in corporate staff meeting with envisional graphic . Concept of digital technology for marketing data analysis and investment decision making .
4k00:12Business people in corporate staff meeting with envisional graphic . Concept of digital technology for marketing data analysis and investment decision making .
Business people in corporate staff meeting with envisional graphic . Concept of digital technology for marketing data analysis and investment decision making .
4k00:10Business people in corporate staff meeting with envisional graphic . Concept of digital technology for marketing data analysis and investment decision making .
Business people in corporate staff meeting with envisional graphic . Concept of digital technology for marketing data analysis and investment decision making .
4k00:24Business people in corporate staff meeting with envisional graphic . Concept of digital technology for marketing data analysis and investment decision making .
Envisional graphic on business people celebrating in corporate staff meeting . Concept of digital technology for marketing data analysis and investment decision making .
4k00:24Envisional graphic on business people celebrating in corporate staff meeting . Concept of digital technology for marketing data analysis and investment decision making .
Business people in corporate staff meeting with envisional graphic . Concept of digital technology for marketing data analysis and investment decision making .
4k00:24Business people in corporate staff meeting with envisional graphic . Concept of digital technology for marketing data analysis and investment decision making .
Business people in corporate staff meeting with envisional graphic . Concept of digital technology for marketing data analysis and investment decision making .
4k00:14Business people in corporate staff meeting with envisional graphic . Concept of digital technology for marketing data analysis and investment decision making .
Business people in corporate staff meeting with envisional graphic . Concept of digital technology for marketing data analysis and investment decision making .
4k00:15Business people in corporate staff meeting with envisional graphic . Concept of digital technology for marketing data analysis and investment decision making .

Related video keywords