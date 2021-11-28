0
Stock video
Singapore - 28th November 2021: Tourist are taking a boat ride in Marina Bay Sands.
A
By AhXiong
- Stock footage ID: 1083017122
Video clip length: 00:08FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|138.8 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|29.7 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|5.9 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:53ANNAPOLIS, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 11: Annapolis US Sailboat Show Day Time Lapse at the Orion Catamaran on 11 October 2014 at Annapolis MD
Related video keywords
actionactivityarchitecturearteryavenueboatboulevardbusinessbywaycitycourtdesignexercisefreedomindoorinterior designleisuremarinamarina bay sandsmodernmovementpaceparkwaypassagepavementplacerelaxrelaxationridingriverrouterowrushedshopshoppershopperssingaporestate of the artstepstretchstridestrollstrollingstylestylishtourtourismtrackwalkwater