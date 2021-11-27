 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Kapok tree (Ceiba petandra) leaves is moved by the wind

R

By Rezamonium

  • Stock footage ID: 1083015517
Video clip length: 00:34FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP4491.5 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV107.9 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV21.3 MB

Related stock videos

Rich green leaves of a tree waving in wind. Beautiful roundish bokeh. Sun shining through. Abstract slow motion shot
hd00:14Rich green leaves of a tree waving in wind. Beautiful roundish bokeh. Sun shining through. Abstract slow motion shot
This is a picture of bamboo forest. It is a view from the low angle of the windy bamboo forest, clear sky, and the clouds.
hd00:56This is a picture of bamboo forest. It is a view from the low angle of the windy bamboo forest, clear sky, and the clouds.
transparent curtain on the window, gently moved by the wind. sunlight. sun's rays shine through the transparent tulle
4k00:28transparent curtain on the window, gently moved by the wind. sunlight. sun's rays shine through the transparent tulle
Morning sun lighting the room, shadow background overlays. Transparent shadow of tropical leaves. Abstract gray shadow background of natural leaves tree branch falling on white wall
4k00:13Morning sun lighting the room, shadow background overlays. Transparent shadow of tropical leaves. Abstract gray shadow background of natural leaves tree branch falling on white wall
Natural meadow grass slowly swayed by wind blow. The beautiful green swaying grass field is relaxing & romantic. It waving along wind breeze. Slow motion & copy space. Green environment concept.
hd00:10Natural meadow grass slowly swayed by wind blow. The beautiful green swaying grass field is relaxing & romantic. It waving along wind breeze. Slow motion & copy space. Green environment concept.
Amazing Nungnung waterfall, Falling water hitting water surface, some huge rocks seeable in front of frame. Lush green leafes is moving from the wind, Bali, Indonesia
4k00:18Amazing Nungnung waterfall, Falling water hitting water surface, some huge rocks seeable in front of frame. Lush green leafes is moving from the wind, Bali, Indonesia
Summer concept the motion of leaves sunlight natural shadow overlay on white texture background, for overlay on product presentation, backdrop and mockup
4k00:20Summer concept the motion of leaves sunlight natural shadow overlay on white texture background, for overlay on product presentation, backdrop and mockup
Abstract silhouette shadow white background of natural leaves tree branch falling on wall. Transparent blurry shadow of tropical leaves morning sun light.
4k00:18Abstract silhouette shadow white background of natural leaves tree branch falling on wall. Transparent blurry shadow of tropical leaves morning sun light.

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Silhouette Shadow of Palm Leaves Motion by Natural Wind Isolated on Neon Background. Super Slow Motion Filmed on High Speed Cinema Camera at 1000 fps.
4k00:21Silhouette Shadow of Palm Leaves Motion by Natural Wind Isolated on Neon Background. Super Slow Motion Filmed on High Speed Cinema Camera at 1000 fps.
Palm Leaves Motion by Natural Wind Isolated on White Background. Super Slow Motion Filmed on High Speed Cinema Camera at 1000 fps.
4k00:33Palm Leaves Motion by Natural Wind Isolated on White Background. Super Slow Motion Filmed on High Speed Cinema Camera at 1000 fps.
Palm Trees Swinging in the Wind, Sun is Shining and Sky is Blue, Ocean in the Background. Shot on RED Epic 4K UHD Camera.
4k00:12Palm Trees Swinging in the Wind, Sun is Shining and Sky is Blue, Ocean in the Background. Shot on RED Epic 4K UHD Camera.
nice teenager enjoying the urban wind and leaves falling down the trees
4k00:16nice teenager enjoying the urban wind and leaves falling down the trees

Related video keywords