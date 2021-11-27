0
Stock video
Girl in a red xmas sweater with an ornament hangs toys in the shape of candy cane on the branches of an artificial Christmas tree. Decorate Christmas ball. Preparation for the main winter holiday
M
- Stock footage ID: 1083014947
Video clip length: 00:12FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|81.2 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|23.2 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|4.6 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:14Beautiful married couple with children using smart phone talking to friends congratulates Merry Christmas by video call conference app. Modern technology New Year 2021 congrats.
hd00:25Pretty woman buying ledbulb in supermarket, holding led bulb in hands. Dressed in navy blue sweater
hd00:19Pretty Woman in Santa Hat Astonished with the Surprise Inside of the Red Box. Cute Smiling Girl opening Christmas Gift on Xmas Tree Background, Closeup.
hd00:11Happy Amazed Woman in Santa Hat, Holding Present in Her Hands, Opens It and Smiles. Pretty Brunette with Long Dark Hair and Santa Clause Cap Openning Christmas Gift Box Next to Xmas Tree
4k00:13Cute ginger young woman in Christmas sweater opening a magical gift box. Excited girl receiving fantastic present enjoying winter holidays season. Happy Christmas time.
hd00:07Smiling young woman 20s years old in yellow sweater posing looking camera chewing blowing bubble gum balloon inflates ball bursts it isolated on red wall background in studio. People lifestyle concept
4k00:12Funny indian latin preteen girl wears santa hat holding many gifts dropping boxes falling down standing on red background. Merry Christmas presents shopping sale, Happy 2021 New Year celebration.
Same model in other videos
4k00:11Mom and the girls in a bed with plaid pillows open the lid of the gift box with surprise and astonishment. Christmas and New Year atmosphere. Accept and give gifts on holidays. Xmas. Laughter and joy
4k00:12Two children in pajamas jump, hop and make funny face making faces on the bed in the bedroom with a Christmas tree. Kids rejoice at the approach of Christmas, New Year. Winter holidays for fun. xmas
4k00:06Droll girl plays with plush toys, putting them to sleep next to her in bed. The children's room is decorated with xmas decorations, there is a Christmas tree and a bunch of gifts next to the bed.
4k00:08Children stand on the windowsill and draw on the fogged window with their finger. First December snow is falling fascinatingly outside the window. Kids are waiting for the New year and Christmas. xmas
4k00:12Kids in Christmas sweaters are sitting on the windowsill and drawing with their fingers on the window glass, which is fogged up from breathing. Girl gives sister a gift. Waiting for the New year, xmas
4k00:05Baby in a sweater with an ornament decorates a Christmas tree by hanging a toy candy stick on a branch of a beautiful fir tree with artificial snow. Preparing for the New year and Xmas. Lights garland
4k00:08Children are happy that it's time to decorate the Christmas tree for the holidays. Preparations for Christmas are in full swing. Xmas rush. Girls hang toys on tree branches. Red and white decorations
Related video keywords
artificialbabybackgroundbeautifulbranchescandy canecelebratingcheerfulchildchristmaschristmas ballchristmas treecutedecoratedecorationfemalefestivefungirlglasshanghappyholidayhomehouseilluminatedindoorsjoykidlightslittlelovelymerrynew yearornamentpeoplepersonplayfulpreparationprettyredseasonsmallsweatersweettoystraditionaltreewhitewinter