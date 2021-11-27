 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Girl in a red xmas sweater with an ornament hangs toys in the shape of candy cane on the branches of an artificial Christmas tree. Decorate Christmas ball. Preparation for the main winter holiday

M

By Maryna_Auramchuk

  • Stock footage ID: 1083014947
Video clip length: 00:12FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV81.2 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV23.2 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV4.6 MB

Related stock videos

Beautiful married couple with children using smart phone talking to friends congratulates Merry Christmas by video call conference app. Modern technology New Year 2021 congrats.
4k00:14Beautiful married couple with children using smart phone talking to friends congratulates Merry Christmas by video call conference app. Modern technology New Year 2021 congrats.
Pretty woman buying ledbulb in supermarket, holding led bulb in hands. Dressed in navy blue sweater
hd00:25Pretty woman buying ledbulb in supermarket, holding led bulb in hands. Dressed in navy blue sweater
Pretty Woman in Santa Hat Astonished with the Surprise Inside of the Red Box. Cute Smiling Girl opening Christmas Gift on Xmas Tree Background, Closeup.
hd00:19Pretty Woman in Santa Hat Astonished with the Surprise Inside of the Red Box. Cute Smiling Girl opening Christmas Gift on Xmas Tree Background, Closeup.
Happy Amazed Woman in Santa Hat, Holding Present in Her Hands, Opens It and Smiles. Pretty Brunette with Long Dark Hair and Santa Clause Cap Openning Christmas Gift Box Next to Xmas Tree
hd00:11Happy Amazed Woman in Santa Hat, Holding Present in Her Hands, Opens It and Smiles. Pretty Brunette with Long Dark Hair and Santa Clause Cap Openning Christmas Gift Box Next to Xmas Tree
Cute ginger young woman in Christmas sweater opening a magical gift box. Excited girl receiving fantastic present enjoying winter holidays season. Happy Christmas time.
4k00:13Cute ginger young woman in Christmas sweater opening a magical gift box. Excited girl receiving fantastic present enjoying winter holidays season. Happy Christmas time.
Smiling young woman 20s years old in yellow sweater posing looking camera chewing blowing bubble gum balloon inflates ball bursts it isolated on red wall background in studio. People lifestyle concept
hd00:07Smiling young woman 20s years old in yellow sweater posing looking camera chewing blowing bubble gum balloon inflates ball bursts it isolated on red wall background in studio. People lifestyle concept
Funny indian latin preteen girl wears santa hat holding many gifts dropping boxes falling down standing on red background. Merry Christmas presents shopping sale, Happy 2021 New Year celebration.
4k00:12Funny indian latin preteen girl wears santa hat holding many gifts dropping boxes falling down standing on red background. Merry Christmas presents shopping sale, Happy 2021 New Year celebration.
Young woman sitting on windowsill, looking window and drinking tea.
hd00:19Young woman sitting on windowsill, looking window and drinking tea.
Same model in other videos
Mom and the girls in a bed with plaid pillows open the lid of the gift box with surprise and astonishment. Christmas and New Year atmosphere. Accept and give gifts on holidays. Xmas. Laughter and joy
4k00:11Mom and the girls in a bed with plaid pillows open the lid of the gift box with surprise and astonishment. Christmas and New Year atmosphere. Accept and give gifts on holidays. Xmas. Laughter and joy
Two children in pajamas jump, hop and make funny face making faces on the bed in the bedroom with a Christmas tree. Kids rejoice at the approach of Christmas, New Year. Winter holidays for fun. xmas
4k00:12Two children in pajamas jump, hop and make funny face making faces on the bed in the bedroom with a Christmas tree. Kids rejoice at the approach of Christmas, New Year. Winter holidays for fun. xmas
Droll girl plays with plush toys, putting them to sleep next to her in bed. The children's room is decorated with xmas decorations, there is a Christmas tree and a bunch of gifts next to the bed.
4k00:06Droll girl plays with plush toys, putting them to sleep next to her in bed. The children's room is decorated with xmas decorations, there is a Christmas tree and a bunch of gifts next to the bed.
Children stand on the windowsill and draw on the fogged window with their finger. First December snow is falling fascinatingly outside the window. Kids are waiting for the New year and Christmas. xmas
4k00:08Children stand on the windowsill and draw on the fogged window with their finger. First December snow is falling fascinatingly outside the window. Kids are waiting for the New year and Christmas. xmas
Kids in Christmas sweaters are sitting on the windowsill and drawing with their fingers on the window glass, which is fogged up from breathing. Girl gives sister a gift. Waiting for the New year, xmas
4k00:12Kids in Christmas sweaters are sitting on the windowsill and drawing with their fingers on the window glass, which is fogged up from breathing. Girl gives sister a gift. Waiting for the New year, xmas
Baby in a sweater with an ornament decorates a Christmas tree by hanging a toy candy stick on a branch of a beautiful fir tree with artificial snow. Preparing for the New year and Xmas. Lights garland
4k00:05Baby in a sweater with an ornament decorates a Christmas tree by hanging a toy candy stick on a branch of a beautiful fir tree with artificial snow. Preparing for the New year and Xmas. Lights garland
Children are happy that it's time to decorate the Christmas tree for the holidays. Preparations for Christmas are in full swing. Xmas rush. Girls hang toys on tree branches. Red and white decorations
4k00:08Children are happy that it's time to decorate the Christmas tree for the holidays. Preparations for Christmas are in full swing. Xmas rush. Girls hang toys on tree branches. Red and white decorations
Girls have fun and play in pajamas in the morning in bed, hiding under the covers and refuse to get up. Checkered Christmas pillows. Children don't want to fall asleep on xmas night. waiting new year
4k00:07Girls have fun and play in pajamas in the morning in bed, hiding under the covers and refuse to get up. Checkered Christmas pillows. Children don't want to fall asleep on xmas night. waiting new year

Related video keywords