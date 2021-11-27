0
Stock video
Close-up of the hand of the make-up artist makes the model's makeup and removes bags under the eyes. Concealer under the eyes. Beauty industry
S
By Stas Cherkov
- Stock footage ID: 1083012409
Video clip length: 00:15FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|155.4 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|3.7 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:15Smearing foundation tones on pink background. Brown cream texture close-up. Makeup and beauty products concept, cosmetics, eyeshadow palette, bronzer or concealer.
hd00:14Closeup of woman's face applying concealer under eye with beauty blender sponge - video in slow motion
4k00:25Smearing foundation tone. Brown cream texture close-up. Makeup and beauty products concept, cosmetics, eyeshadow palette, bronzer or concealer.
4k00:14Big lush brush gains powder, bronzer and highlighter on pile to be used in make-up. Artist working with face palette. Details of working process, tools in beauty industry. Decorative cosmetics.
4k00:12Smearing purple cream on beige background, sample foundation texture close-up. Makeup and beauty products concept, cosmetics, eyeshadow palette, bronzer or concealer.
4k00:06Smearing foundation tone on black background. Brown cream, concealer texture close-up, using brush. Makeup and beauty products concept, cosmetics.
4k00:09Smearing foundation tone. Brown cream texture close-up, using brush. Makeup and beauty products concept, cosmetics, eyeshadow palette, bronzer or concealer.
Same model in other videos
hd00:06Young woman wearing mask holding box of personal belongings leaving office after losing job economic crisis and unemployment during covid-19 epidemic. Slow motion
hd00:13Young woman at the window in the office, loses her job, holding personal belongings in a box, quit her job, fired because of the crisis.Slow motion
hd00:10A young woman is preparing for a photo session. Close-up of a makeup artist's hand applying powder to the model's face with a brush. Beauty industry
hd00:13The eyes of a young female model during make-up. A professional makeup artist applies shadows to the upper eyelid of the model's eyes with a soft brush
hd00:07Professional make-up artist does the makeup of the model. Makeup artist draws eyebrow shape with pencil on woman.Beauty, fashion industry concept
hd00:13A professional make-up artist does makeup for a young girl. make-up artist corrects facial imperfections with foundation
Related video keywords
applyapplyingattractivebasebeauticianbeautifulbeautybrunettebrushclose-upcomplexionconcealconcealercorrectioncorrectorcosmeticcosmetologycreamdoingeyeeyesfacefacialfemalefoundationglamourladymakeupmakeup artistnaturalpreparationprocessprofessionalrejuvenationsalonskinskincaretexturevisagistwomanwomen