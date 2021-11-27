0
Stock video
6 gray asteroids, meteors flying in the space isolated on a black background with luma matte. Spinning stones 4K 3D render animation in slow motion. Kit #3.
S
By Splashbox FX
- Stock footage ID: 1083012175
Video clip length: 00:40FPS: 30Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|284.5 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|18 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|3.6 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:12Gray light shine particles bokeh, holiday concept. Christmas animated silver background with circles and stars. Space background. Seamless loop.
4k00:24Flying over the surface of a moon-like Planet. High quality seamless loop in 4k resolution, ProRes HQ codec, 25 FPS.
hd00:12Glittering grey particle background. Beautiful silver background with flying particles. Seamless loop.
4k00:40Gray asteroid, meteor flying in the space isolated on a black background with luma matte. Spinning stone 4K 3D render animation in slow motion.
4k00:4024 gray asteroids, meteors flying in the space isolated on a black background with luma matte. Spinning stones 4K 3D render animation in slow motion. Kit.
4k00:40Gray asteroid, meteor flying in the space isolated on a black background with luma matte. Spinning stone 4K 3D render animation in slow motion. #1