0
Stock video
Cutting piece of wedding cake. Bride and groom with knife at reception. Unrecognizable caucasian man and woman takes piece of celebration dessert, white decorated with natural flowers.
L
By LPOnline
- Stock footage ID: 1083011575
Video clip length: 00:07FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|15.9 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|1.7 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:09Cut the wedding cake. The bride and groom cut the wedding cake. Wedding cake with sparklers in several tiers. Detail of wedding cake cutting by newlyweds
hd00:14The bride and groom cut the wedding cake. Wedding cake with sparklers. Detail of wedding cake cutting by newlyweds. Cut the wedding cake.
hd00:29Confectionery cakes and sweets cakes, watering pastry cake with hot chocolate cherry cake children the joy of a holiday wedding cake decoration cake shop production of cakes and pastries
Related video keywords
banquetbridecakecaucasiancelebratecelebrationceremonycongratulationscouplecreamcutcuttingdecoratedecorateddessertdinnereventfemaleflowergirlgreengreenerygroomhandsholidayknifelovemalemanmarriagemarriednaturalnewlywedpartypiecepiecesplatereceptionrestaurantslicetabletakestogetherunrecognizableweddingwedding cakewhitewomanyoung