 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Rotten apples lie on the ground under apple trees in the farmer's garden. Missing products and losses

S

By StockMediaSeller

  • Stock footage ID: 1083009046
Video clip length: 00:13FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV854.3 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV19.7 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV3.9 MB

Related stock videos

rotten apple lying on the table villages
hd00:08rotten apple lying on the table villages
Close-up: small rotten apples lying on a wooden table in the fresh air. Rotting fruit is the side view. The red and brown Apple dries and sways in the wind. Blurry background. 4K
4k00:07Close-up: small rotten apples lying on a wooden table in the fresh air. Rotting fruit is the side view. The red and brown Apple dries and sways in the wind. Blurry background. 4K
Rotten apples are red, yellow and green in large numbers lying on the ground, and flies and wasps fly over them.
4k00:17Rotten apples are red, yellow and green in large numbers lying on the ground, and flies and wasps fly over them.
Rotten spoiled apples lie on the ground in the shade of the grass
4k00:12Rotten spoiled apples lie on the ground in the shade of the grass
Rotten apples lying on the ground surrounded by weeds and garbage. Low angle
hd00:15Rotten apples lying on the ground surrounded by weeds and garbage. Low angle
Messy kitchen. Colorful dirty plates, bowls, metal pots, mugs and cutlery everywhere. Moldy leftowers, rotten fruits, apple pieces and banana peels lying on the kitchen counter. Chaotic, real scene.
4k00:14Messy kitchen. Colorful dirty plates, bowls, metal pots, mugs and cutlery everywhere. Moldy leftowers, rotten fruits, apple pieces and banana peels lying on the kitchen counter. Chaotic, real scene.
Messy kitchen. Colorful dirty plates, bowls, metal pots, mugs and cutlery everywhere. Moldy leftowers, rotten fruits, apple pieces and banana peels lying on the kitchen counter. Chaotic, real scene.
4k00:07Messy kitchen. Colorful dirty plates, bowls, metal pots, mugs and cutlery everywhere. Moldy leftowers, rotten fruits, apple pieces and banana peels lying on the kitchen counter. Chaotic, real scene.
Messy kitchen. Colorful dirty plates, bowls, metal pots, mugs and cutlery everywhere. Moldy leftowers, rotten fruits, apple pieces and banana peels lying on the kitchen counter. Chaotic, real scene.
4k00:45Messy kitchen. Colorful dirty plates, bowls, metal pots, mugs and cutlery everywhere. Moldy leftowers, rotten fruits, apple pieces and banana peels lying on the kitchen counter. Chaotic, real scene.

Related video keywords