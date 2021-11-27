 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Preparing deviled eggs with avocado and basil.

N

By N i k

  • Stock footage ID: 1083008641
Video clip length: 00:12FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MOV14.7 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV1.8 MB

Related stock videos

Open avocado sandwich, the process of preparing avocado sandwiches made of slices of sourdough bread with various toppings on a white wooden table, top view, 4k, stop motion animation
4k00:23Open avocado sandwich, the process of preparing avocado sandwiches made of slices of sourdough bread with various toppings on a white wooden table, top view, 4k, stop motion animation
Toast with avocado and fried egg. Preparing healthy avocado toast for breakfast with mashed avocado on rye bread and sunny side up egg on top. 4K footage
4k00:12Toast with avocado and fried egg. Preparing healthy avocado toast for breakfast with mashed avocado on rye bread and sunny side up egg on top. 4K footage
Avocado with Eggs salad. Top view on recipe preparation. Stop motion animation and timelapse eating.
4k00:23Avocado with Eggs salad. Top view on recipe preparation. Stop motion animation and timelapse eating.
The process of preparing and eating Open avocado sandwiches made of slices of bread with ricotta cheese, avocado, fresh fried eggs and seeds. 4k, stop motion animation
4k00:07The process of preparing and eating Open avocado sandwiches made of slices of bread with ricotta cheese, avocado, fresh fried eggs and seeds. 4k, stop motion animation
Toast with mashed avocado and boiled egg. Man preparing tasty breakfast toasts
hd00:07Toast with mashed avocado and boiled egg. Man preparing tasty breakfast toasts
Young woman cutting fresh green zucchini on wooden chopping board at kitchen counter
4k00:10Young woman cutting fresh green zucchini on wooden chopping board at kitchen counter
Zoom out shot of a young african woman cutting fresh colorful vegetables with knife foe preparing healthy salad in kitchen
4k00:22Zoom out shot of a young african woman cutting fresh colorful vegetables with knife foe preparing healthy salad in kitchen
Omelet with parsley and avocado
hd00:13Omelet with parsley and avocado

Related video keywords