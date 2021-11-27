 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Slow motion of serious businessman walking on the way to office talking on the mobile phone getting good news Efforts to succeed concept

B

By Bo1982

  • Stock footage ID: 1083003910
Video clip length: 00:31FPS: 23.98Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV1.7 GB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV20.4 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV4.1 MB

Related stock videos

Motivated middle aged asian female team leader explaining company development strategy to smiling young diverse colleagues. Happy multiracial business people enjoying working together at office.
hd00:29Motivated middle aged asian female team leader explaining company development strategy to smiling young diverse colleagues. Happy multiracial business people enjoying working together at office.
Two male colleagues employees cooperating in office talking working together at workplace, smiling businessmen coworkers discussing planning computer business project brainstorm in corporate teamwork
hd00:16Two male colleagues employees cooperating in office talking working together at workplace, smiling businessmen coworkers discussing planning computer business project brainstorm in corporate teamwork
Aerial Top Down Drone Shot of Big Busy Corporate Office with Tow Rows off Businessmen and Businesswomen Working on Desktop Computers. Bright Open Space Office with Businesspeople and Salespeople
4k00:11Aerial Top Down Drone Shot of Big Busy Corporate Office with Tow Rows off Businessmen and Businesswomen Working on Desktop Computers. Bright Open Space Office with Businesspeople and Salespeople
Office Managers and Business People Commute to Work in the Morning or from Office on Foot. Pedestrians are Dressed Smartly. Successful People Walking in Downtown. Soft Focus.
4k00:14Office Managers and Business People Commute to Work in the Morning or from Office on Foot. Pedestrians are Dressed Smartly. Successful People Walking in Downtown. Soft Focus.
Businessman in suit talking to business people colleagues or partners sitting at conference table, male leader discussing work at team meeting or group negotiations having conversation with clients
hd00:16Businessman in suit talking to business people colleagues or partners sitting at conference table, male leader discussing work at team meeting or group negotiations having conversation with clients
Friendly creative diverse colleagues team discuss online project use computer at workplace, multiracial coworkers group talk work together share ideas on digital marketing strategy at office meeting
hd00:21Friendly creative diverse colleagues team discuss online project use computer at workplace, multiracial coworkers group talk work together share ideas on digital marketing strategy at office meeting
Smiling indian businesswoman hr team member executive talking to male job applicant coworker having professional friendly business discussion during employment interview, group meeting or negotiation
4k00:07Smiling indian businesswoman hr team member executive talking to male job applicant coworker having professional friendly business discussion during employment interview, group meeting or negotiation
Confident young female mentor corporate leader manager counselor communicate with multiracial business professional team people teaching interns staff group engaged in discussion at training meeting
4k00:06Confident young female mentor corporate leader manager counselor communicate with multiracial business professional team people teaching interns staff group engaged in discussion at training meeting

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Businessman Walking on Streets of Business District and Talking on the Mobile Phone. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
4k00:10Businessman Walking on Streets of Business District and Talking on the Mobile Phone. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
Two male employees stand over female employee who is sitting at computer in modern well lit design office during the day. Wide to medium shot with soft lighting on 4K RED camera.
4k00:35Two male employees stand over female employee who is sitting at computer in modern well lit design office during the day. Wide to medium shot with soft lighting on 4K RED camera.
Speech of political speaker at meeting room of modern business center. Adult woman in suit explains leadership idea indoors of convention hall. Expert group works together at economic debate closeup
4k00:09Speech of political speaker at meeting room of modern business center. Adult woman in suit explains leadership idea indoors of convention hall. Expert group works together at economic debate closeup
Political speaker talks at meeting room of modern business forum. Adult man in suit discusses partnership at conference in convention hall. Expert group working on presentation for official event
4k00:11Political speaker talks at meeting room of modern business forum. Adult man in suit discusses partnership at conference in convention hall. Expert group working on presentation for official event
Same model in other videos
portrait of businessman looking at camera smile
4k00:16portrait of businessman looking at camera smile
Portrait close-up of successful businessman smiling concept of Business cooperation trust
4k00:08Portrait close-up of successful businessman smiling concept of Business cooperation trust
360 degree view of handsome businessman looking at mobile phone checking message get good news looking away smile satisfied man using phone in the modern urban office building background
4k00:24360 degree view of handsome businessman looking at mobile phone checking message get good news looking away smile satisfied man using phone in the modern urban office building background
Close up of handsome businessman looking at mobile phone checking message smile satisfied man using phone in the modern urban background
4k00:16Close up of handsome businessman looking at mobile phone checking message smile satisfied man using phone in the modern urban background
Slow motion of handsome businessman carry breifcase walking on the way to work confidence man walking in the city
4k00:17Slow motion of handsome businessman carry breifcase walking on the way to work confidence man walking in the city
Close up slow motion businessman talking on the mobile phone smile happy man chatting on the phone
4k00:18Close up slow motion businessman talking on the mobile phone smile happy man chatting on the phone
Slow motion Successful confident businessman in suit carrying a briefcase walking between office buildings talking on the phone and getting good news make a good deal Very excited and happy
4k00:26Slow motion Successful confident businessman in suit carrying a briefcase walking between office buildings talking on the phone and getting good news make a good deal Very excited and happy
happy businessman looking at mobile phone receive good news feel satisfied smile
4k00:21happy businessman looking at mobile phone receive good news feel satisfied smile

Related video keywords