0
Stock video
Young man having a massage by a professional masseuse
b
By baranq
- Stock footage ID: 1083001354
Video clip length: 00:24FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|239.5 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|35.8 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|7.1 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:13Stressed young man in glasses suffering from muscles tension, having painful head feelings due to computer overwork or sedentary working lifestyle. Tired employee overwhelmed with tasks in office.
4k00:11Exhausted young businessman professional taking off glasses massaging dry tired irritated eyes. Overworked worker feeling eye strain concept. Headache and fatigue after office work, computer syndrome.
hd00:30Therapist stretching lower back of male patient while lying on the bed in clinic - physical therapy concept
hd00:28The chiropractor regulates the patient's cervical vertebrae. The girl receives a physiotherapy massage during a session. Alternative medicine treatment and rehabilitation of patients.
Same model in other videos
Related video keywords
backbody carecarecaucasianclienthealthy lifestylehispanicindoorjobjoylying downmalemanmassagemasseusemusclemuscularoccupationpeacepeopleprofessionprofessionalrecoveryrelaxationrestingsalonshouldersliderspaspa treatmentspecialisttherapisttherapytouchingtreatmenttwo peoplewellbeingwellnesswhitewomanyoung adult