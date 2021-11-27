 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Young man having a massage by a professional masseuse

b

By baranq

  • Stock footage ID: 1083001354
Video clip length: 00:24FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV239.5 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV35.8 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV7.1 MB

Related stock videos

Stressed young man in glasses suffering from muscles tension, having painful head feelings due to computer overwork or sedentary working lifestyle. Tired employee overwhelmed with tasks in office.
4k00:13Stressed young man in glasses suffering from muscles tension, having painful head feelings due to computer overwork or sedentary working lifestyle. Tired employee overwhelmed with tasks in office.
Charming modern couple enjoying a face massage in wellness salon. Relaxing and health.
hd00:17Charming modern couple enjoying a face massage in wellness salon. Relaxing and health.
Alternative medicine - doctor sticks needles into the woman's body on the acupuncture
4k00:13Alternative medicine - doctor sticks needles into the woman's body on the acupuncture
Exhausted young businessman professional taking off glasses massaging dry tired irritated eyes. Overworked worker feeling eye strain concept. Headache and fatigue after office work, computer syndrome.
4k00:11Exhausted young businessman professional taking off glasses massaging dry tired irritated eyes. Overworked worker feeling eye strain concept. Headache and fatigue after office work, computer syndrome.
Therapist stretching lower back of male patient while lying on the bed in clinic - physical therapy concept
hd00:30Therapist stretching lower back of male patient while lying on the bed in clinic - physical therapy concept
The chiropractor regulates the patient's cervical vertebrae. The girl receives a physiotherapy massage during a session. Alternative medicine treatment and rehabilitation of patients.
hd00:28The chiropractor regulates the patient's cervical vertebrae. The girl receives a physiotherapy massage during a session. Alternative medicine treatment and rehabilitation of patients.
Physiotherapist strenghtening patient arms
4k00:19Physiotherapist strenghtening patient arms
Close-up Young male massage therapist does back massage to a woman with a tattoo in a massage room with dim lights on the background of candles. Low key premium massage concept
4k00:10Close-up Young male massage therapist does back massage to a woman with a tattoo in a massage room with dim lights on the background of candles. Low key premium massage concept
Same model in other videos
Close-up of young man massaged with massage gun
4k00:15Close-up of young man massaged with massage gun
Young man getting a massage in a professional massage studio
4k00:19Young man getting a massage in a professional massage studio
Man being massaged with massage gun
4k00:14Man being massaged with massage gun
Close-up on a young man getting a massage
4k00:13Close-up on a young man getting a massage
Close-up on a young man receiving a professional back massage
4k00:20Close-up on a young man receiving a professional back massage
Young man getting his back massaged by a professional masseuse
4k00:18Young man getting his back massaged by a professional masseuse
Overhead shot of man getting back massage
4k00:27Overhead shot of man getting back massage
Close-up on a man receiving thai massage
4k00:16Close-up on a man receiving thai massage

Related video keywords