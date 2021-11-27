 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Business woman wearing surgical mask holding blank board, illustration animation in Alpha Channel, transparent background

a

By amenic181

  • Stock footage ID: 1082993464
Video clip length: 00:06FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV87.1 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV3.2 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV704 kB

Related stock videos

Asian business owner woman wearing face mask or small shop manager attaching business closed sign at shop entrance due to financial crisis from coronavirus covid-19 epidemic outbreak over the world.
4k00:10Asian business owner woman wearing face mask or small shop manager attaching business closed sign at shop entrance due to financial crisis from coronavirus covid-19 epidemic outbreak over the world.
A waiter in a medical protective mask serves the table in the restaurant
4k00:11A waiter in a medical protective mask serves the table in the restaurant
Virus mask spanish woman on street wearing face protection in prevention for coronavirus covid 19. Lady walking in public space on quarantine for food
4k00:12Virus mask spanish woman on street wearing face protection in prevention for coronavirus covid 19. Lady walking in public space on quarantine for food
Small business entrepreneur female opening plant shop with welcome sign wearing face mask during coronavirus pandemic and smiling to camera
4k00:06Small business entrepreneur female opening plant shop with welcome sign wearing face mask during coronavirus pandemic and smiling to camera
African american professional woman pharmacist in surgical mask using computer screen technology database learning drugs in pharmacy. Selling medication. Pandemic. Quarantine.
4k00:15African american professional woman pharmacist in surgical mask using computer screen technology database learning drugs in pharmacy. Selling medication. Pandemic. Quarantine.
Young asian receptionist talking with customers with surgical mask. Hotel worker. Store clerk.
4k00:15Young asian receptionist talking with customers with surgical mask. Hotel worker. Store clerk.
May 2020, Bangkok, Thailand Although, Covid-19 situation still remains, but many people have to go outside to buy food at the market for living. By wearing a mask to protect themselves.
4k00:15May 2020, Bangkok, Thailand Although, Covid-19 situation still remains, but many people have to go outside to buy food at the market for living. By wearing a mask to protect themselves.
Group of businessperson meeting in the office with surgical mask.
4k00:11Group of businessperson meeting in the office with surgical mask.

Related video keywords